NEW YORK, Dec 4 (IFR) - Chinese officials are engaged with
global settlement services provider CLS Bank regarding the
physical settlement of renminbi-denominated transactions,
setting the scene for another major step in the currency's
liberalization.
A deal to add the renminbi to the CLS system would cut
settlement risk and come as a further boost to global trading
volumes following the International Monetary Fund's decision to
add the Chinese unit to its basket of global reserves.
Sources say an agreement is far from certain, however, as
Chinese officials weigh up the benefits of a global service over
a new, China-centric platform.
CLS Bank - a decentralized conglomerate of banks that
provides physical settlement of 18 currencies globally - is
planning to organize a market forum in February 2016 in Beijing
or Shanghai to educate Chinese government officials on the
benefits of using the group to reduce settlement risk in
currency transactions.
"CLS is in active and constructive conversation with the
People's Bank of China and the Chinese authorities," said a CLS
spokesperson.
"Our role is to facilitate the process for the orderly
introduction of currencies to the CLS system working with
entities including central banks, regulators and our members."
The process of making renminbi transactions available for
physical settlement could take up to three or more years,
according to market participants. But the engagement of the PBoC
on the issue is seen as a positive for the continued
modernization and liberalization of the currency.
"Mitigating settlement risk for renminbi transactions will
be a major stepping-stone in the development and usage of the
currency worldwide, whether through CLS or any other mechanism
that China should choose to utilize," said Darryl Hooker,
co-head of EBS Brokertec Markets at ICAP, the largest platform
for renminbi-denominated transactions outside China.
"The elimination of settlement risk will allow the entrance
of a host of additional market participants and create a
structure by which the currency can be more freely accessed and
traded - an important development in the globalisation of the
currency."
CLOUDED
The confidence afforded by China's engagement is partly
clouded by the political nature of any decision to link up to a
global settlement provider. Participants note that China is
concerned about handing control to external participants and is
mulling plans to go it alone.
The China International Payment Platform, a cross-border
renminbi payment system that went live in October, could
represent the early foundation of a China-centric settlement
system.
Sources say the Central Bank of Russia was long wary of
connecting to CLS for similar reasons, but the two appeared to
turn a corner in 2010 when it was confirmed the rouble would be
onboarded into CLS. In September 2014, talks were derailed as a
result of rising geopolitical strain.
Either way, providers expect the Chinese government to
continue currency liberalization and for activity to continue to
increase. US dollar/ Renminbi has vaulted to the third most
traded pair at EBS Brokertec.
"This is only the beginning for renminbi interest," said
Hooker. "Mitigation of settlement risk is the next big
development for currency modernization."
