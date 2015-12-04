NEW YORK, Dec 4 (IFR) - Chinese officials are engaged with global settlement services provider CLS Bank regarding the physical settlement of renminbi-denominated transactions, setting the scene for another major step in the currency's liberalization.

A deal to add the renminbi to the CLS system would cut settlement risk and come as a further boost to global trading volumes following the International Monetary Fund's decision to add the Chinese unit to its basket of global reserves.

Sources say an agreement is far from certain, however, as Chinese officials weigh up the benefits of a global service over a new, China-centric platform.

CLS Bank - a decentralized conglomerate of banks that provides physical settlement of 18 currencies globally - is planning to organize a market forum in February 2016 in Beijing or Shanghai to educate Chinese government officials on the benefits of using the group to reduce settlement risk in currency transactions.

"CLS is in active and constructive conversation with the People's Bank of China and the Chinese authorities," said a CLS spokesperson.

"Our role is to facilitate the process for the orderly introduction of currencies to the CLS system working with entities including central banks, regulators and our members."

The process of making renminbi transactions available for physical settlement could take up to three or more years, according to market participants. But the engagement of the PBoC on the issue is seen as a positive for the continued modernization and liberalization of the currency.

"Mitigating settlement risk for renminbi transactions will be a major stepping-stone in the development and usage of the currency worldwide, whether through CLS or any other mechanism that China should choose to utilize," said Darryl Hooker, co-head of EBS Brokertec Markets at ICAP, the largest platform for renminbi-denominated transactions outside China.

"The elimination of settlement risk will allow the entrance of a host of additional market participants and create a structure by which the currency can be more freely accessed and traded - an important development in the globalisation of the currency."

CLOUDED

The confidence afforded by China's engagement is partly clouded by the political nature of any decision to link up to a global settlement provider. Participants note that China is concerned about handing control to external participants and is mulling plans to go it alone.

The China International Payment Platform, a cross-border renminbi payment system that went live in October, could represent the early foundation of a China-centric settlement system.

Sources say the Central Bank of Russia was long wary of connecting to CLS for similar reasons, but the two appeared to turn a corner in 2010 when it was confirmed the rouble would be onboarded into CLS. In September 2014, talks were derailed as a result of rising geopolitical strain.

Either way, providers expect the Chinese government to continue currency liberalization and for activity to continue to increase. US dollar/ Renminbi has vaulted to the third most traded pair at EBS Brokertec.

"This is only the beginning for renminbi interest," said Hooker. "Mitigation of settlement risk is the next big development for currency modernization."

A version of this story will appear in the December 5 version of IFR magazine - a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Mike Kentz, Editing by Helen Bartholomew)