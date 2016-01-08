SINGAPORE Jan 8 Assessments of China's
intentions after it let the yuan depreciate more quickly this
week possessed some qualities of a fairground mirror, with
policymakers in nearby Asia far less alarmed about risks of a
"currency war" than those further away.
As global currency and stock markets shivered on Thursday,
Mexico's Finance Minister Luis Videgaray vented fears that
China's machinations could lead to a spiral of competitive
devaluations, echoing a complaint commonly heard from Brazil in
recent years.
"There is a real worry that in the face of the slowing
Chinese economy the public policy response is to start a round
of competitive devaluation," Videgaray said during an event in
Mexico City.
The unpleasant start to 2016 caused by tanking Shanghai
shares and the yuan's latest slip had analysts also flagging the
possibility that Beijing, in its haste to stem the rot in the
world's second-largest economy, was weakening its currency to
revive sagging exports.
A view among Asian neighbours, however, was that China had
more to lose from capital outflows than it could gain from
increased exports if the yuan was allowed to sink too far.
Latin American currencies weakened far more sharply than
most Asian currencies last year, a factor that probably helped
shape the differing perspectives between policymakers from these
regions.
"I doubt China would seek a weaker yuan in the way that
could shake the confidence of its economy," a senior official at
Japan's Ministry of Finance told Reuters. "Blatant yuan
devaluation would prompt heavy criticism from the U.S. and other
countries, but it's not the time to worry about a currency war,"
said the official, whose own government faced similar suspicions
over polices adopted three years ago that led to a steep drop in
the yen.
U.S. Republican presidential candidates have seized on the
yuan's slide to lambast China over policies they say are
designed to gain an advantage in trade.
"They're now rapidly trying to goose up exports," U.S.
Senator Marco Rubio of Florida told reporters on the campaign
trail in New Hampshire.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve policy meeting in December,
when interest rates were increased for the first time in nearly
a decade, also showed U.S. central bankers had "lingering
concerns" over the potential for China's slowdown to impact U.S.
growth.
A European Central Bank official, who didn't want to be
identified, said the weaker yuan would have a "relatively minor
impact" on the eurozone's imported inflation, but the underlying
message on the health of China's economy was "a much bigger
concern" and any increase in market volatility could upset the
U.S. Fed's schedule on interest rates.
MISUNDERSTOOD
Beijing's critics, according to some Asian central bankers,
were in danger of misreading its actions in the currency market.
While the People's Bank of China (PBOC) fixed its daily yuan
guidance rate lower for eight days in a row, culminating in a
0.5 percent drop on Thursday - it nudged the rate higher on
Friday - dealers suspect the central bank of intervening in the
past two days through state banks to ease pressure on the
currency.
During recent months, the PBOC has spent billions of dollars
from reserves bolstering the yuan.
"It's not like they're buying heaps of dollars to weaken
their currency," said a senior Bank of Korea official, speaking
on condition of anonymity. "I feel they'd rather want to slow
down the pace (of depreciation), but for now it seems China is
letting the yuan move in line with markets."
How far and how fast could be the most pertinent questions.
Sources told Reuters on Thursday that the PBOC is under
increasing pressure from policy advisers to let the currency
fall quickly and sharply, by as much as 10-15 percent, as its
recent gradual softening is thought to be doing more harm than
good.
Indeed, the two Asian BRIC economies, China and India,
registered currency depreciations of 4-5 percent last year,
while Brazil's currency dropped nearly 33 percent and Russia's
fell by more than a fifth. Other emerging markets suffered
similar steep falls in their currencies' value - South Africa's
rand lost almost 26 percent and the Turkish lira weakened more
than 20 percent.
India, which like most other places uses interest rates
rather than the exchange rate as a main policy tool, would take
a long, hard look before weakening the rupee in response to the
cheaper yuan.
"Depreciating the rupee has more cost than benefit for India
as we are net importers. There's tremendous pressure on
corporate balance sheets who are net importers," noted a senior
policymaker directly aware of Reserve Bank of India's thinking.
Elsewhere in Asia, the only countries whose currencies
depreciated in double-digits were Indonesia and Malaysia by just
over 10 percent and 18 percent respectively.
Southeast Asian countries, like them, selling commodities
and raw materials to China are particularly exposed to the chill
from weak prices and lacklustre demand behind what ANZ Research
has dubbed the "Asian trade recession".
A weaker yuan could dent their exports to China in the short
term, but if it helped check China's economic slowdown it might
be better for them later on.
"ASEAN central banks I believe recognise that a currency war
makes no sense, and is self defeating," Diwa Guinigundo, the
Philippine central bank's deputy governor, told Reuters by text
message.
"There are equally important factors other than the exchange
rate that should be leveraged to ensure external competitiveness
to help foster economic growth."
