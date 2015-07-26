July 26 China's market regulators have launched
an investigation into trades made by the parent company of China
Railway Erju Co Ltd, according to a notice the
company filed to the Shanghai stock exchange.
China Railway Erju, based in the southwestern city of
Chengdu in Sichuan province, said regulators were examining a
series of trades made by the parent or group company made
earlier this year.
After its recent, wild swings, China's securities regulators
have been examining unusual trades including margin trading and
short-selling in a bid to stabilise the stock market.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Tina Qiao; editing by Jason
Neely)