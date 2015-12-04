* Authorities increase scrutiny of financial sector
* Major brokers CITIC, Guosen Securities, Haitong in
spotlight
* Industry struck with fear, suspicion, executives say
* Foreigners worried about being entangled in investigations
* Foreign investors seek "puppet CEO" for China, consultant
says
By Engen Tham and Michelle Price
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Dec 4 A widening regulatory
probe into some of China's biggest brokerages has set nerves
jangling in a financial industry still recovering from a summer
of turmoil, with fear of becoming entangled in investigations
spreading among foreign investors.
People working at domestic securities firms report an ugly
mood after news in the past week of increased scrutiny of the
sector by authorities. A nervous inertia is slowing new business
as staff are encouraged to report their bosses or colleagues for
corruption.
"It's creating a very dog-eat-dog environment," said a
partner at a Chinese mutual fund. "People collect evidence on
their bosses, because if they get rid of their boss, it means
that they can get promoted faster."
Foreigners operating in China or investing in the mainland
through Hong Kong are also worried about becoming entangled in
the widening regulatory net.
"Everyone is absolutely terrified of China," said a director
at an international brokerage in Hong Kong, echoing the
sentiment of many in the industry contacted by Reuters. Most did
not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
The crackdown on the securities industry - from hedge funds
and institutional fund managers to brokers and banks - began
after the mid-year equity market crash wiped around 40 percent
off mainland share prices, which Beijing blamed partly on
"malicious" short-selling and insider trading.
Even though domestic stock markets have rebounded steadily
by about 25 percent since the pit of the crash in August, market
executives say the regulatory atmosphere has not relaxed.
Authorities have revealed little about the specific reasons
for the probes, but three sources told Reuters they believed
some of the investigations involved suspicions of insider
trading relating to trades by China's "national team" - the big
brokerages and fund managers dragooned into buying stocks as
part of unprecedented measures to prop up the market.
"PUPPET CEO"?
Chinese shares tumbled more than 5 percent last Friday, the
biggest one-day drop since the nadir of the summer rout, after
Reuters reported the country's fourth-biggest brokerage was
under investigation.
The launch of a probe into China Haitong Securities
added to investigations by the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) into bigger rivals CITIC
securities and Guosen Securities
.
Haitong, along with Guotai Junan Securities, is
also being probed by anti-corruption investigators, state-run
news agency Xinhua said. Bloomberg reported on Friday that a
former Beijing police chief who put away one of China's top
Communist Party officials has been put in charge of the
corruption campaign of the securities industry.
"They put a notice on all the floors with the number that
you can call anonymously to encourage people to dial in. They
say they just want people to report corruption," said a source
at Guotai Junan.
Guotai Junan, CITIC and Guosen did not respond to requests
for comment and a Haitong spokesman referred Reuters to the
company's public statements. CSRC and anti-corruption
authorities did not respond to requests for comment.
Brokers, consultants and lawyers said foreign investors
operating in China were becoming increasingly reluctant to speak
publicly on market issues in case they attract adverse attention
from regulators.
While they welcome the need to investigate and prosecute
rule breakers, they say a lack of legal recourse in China
creates the fear about being caught up in the net. When
authorities call executives in, they say they are never sure if
they are being asked to help with enquiries or are under
suspicion and when they might be released.
A lawyer who has assisted foreign firms caught up in the
probes said some were introducing new onshore compliance
programmes, although that did not guarantee keeping out of
trouble.
"You can't 'comply' because there is no rule of law," he
said. "The best thing you can do is establish processes for who
is likely to be taken away, and how to make sure they aren't
disappeared forever."
Chinese corruption investigators typically cast a wide net,
often dragging in dozens of the primary target's business
associates. That unnerves many investors.
"Until very recently, if you wanted to advance your business
on the mainland you had to have certain key relationships, but
yesterday's super-asset can quickly become today's liability,"
said Steve Vickers, CEO of Steve Vickers and Associates, a
political and corporate risk consultancy based in Hong Kong.
Another consultant said he had even been asked by foreign
investors about the feasibility of hiring a mainland "puppet
CEO" who would take instructions from offshore but be on the
hook for any investigation.
"But no-one is stupid enough to agree to that," he added.
THERE WILL BE BLOOD
On Sunday, CITIC, Haitong and Guosen all confirmed they were
being investigated by the CSRC over suspected rule breaches.
Haitong's chairman was quoted by the official Shanghai
Securities News saying it will tighten risk controls and make
strict checks on clients.
The brokerages have said they are operating normally, but
several industry sources said the investigations were having a
chilling effect.
"At the moment, if you don't do what the CSRC asks you to
do, there will be blood," said a source at a large U.S. hedge
fund operating in China.
Shen Weizheng, an asset manager at Shanghai-based Ivy
Capital, said he had planned to launch an overseas investment
fund in co-operation with CITIC Securities, using the
brokerage's cross-border swap business. But regulators suspended
the over-the-counter swap business out of the blue.
"I signed the business agreement last week and submitted it
to CITIC for approval. Now, the business is suspended," he said.
"I'm very disappointed."
More complicated structured products or innovative financing
have been most impacted, said a source at top-five bank leasing
company, as firms seek to avoid scrutiny while regulators pore
through records.
"We want to remain low-key right now, don't want to bring
trouble on ourselves," said the source. "Everything will start
up again, though, as soon as they leave."
($1=6.3986 yuan)
(Reporting by Engen Tham, Michelle Price, Samuel Shen, David
Lin and Watson Zhang; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by
Neil Fullick)