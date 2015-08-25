BERLIN Aug 25 Recent ructions in China are
likely to slow growth in the country dramatically over the next
half year and encourage the U.S. Federal Reserve to delay a rise
in interest rates until December at the earliest, French Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
"I think we'll have very weak growth," Macron told a small
group of reporters in Berlin. "Over the next six to eight months
we will have a very difficult situation in China," he said.
"In my view this will lead U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen not to raise interest rates in September. She didn't want
to anyway, now she has the perfect pretext," he said, adding
that he expected a U.S. rate increase in December at the
earliest.
Macron said he expected the economic problems in China to
push up the value of the euro, calling this a "bit of a
handicap" for Europe.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Paul Carrel)