* FTSE Russell will analyse interventions as part of index review

* Caps on sales and share suspensions are "market access issues"

* China market problems could affect inclusion timeline

By Michelle Price

HONG KONG, Sept 17 London-headquartered index provider FTSE Russell said on Thursday that a series of interventions by Chinese authorities to stop a stock market rout would factor into its decision on whether to add China-listed shares to its Emerging Markets Index and could delay inclusion.

China has unleashed a volley of measures to try to prop up share prices that have fallen around 40 percent since mid-June, including pushing domestic investors to buy shares, imposing caps on sales by large investors, and restrictions on futures trading.

At the height of the crisis in July, more than half of all mainland listed companies had voluntarily suspended their stocks, causing havoc for fund managers who were unable to value their investments or meet redemption payments.

Jessie Pak, managing director for FTSE Russell Asia, said that the recent turmoil would "certainly be subject to review" but that the company was only concerned by interventions that restricted market access, such as caps on sales and share suspensions.

"Interventions, in terms of money to stabilise the market, did not shock the world. It was the amount of companies suspended and not being allowed to sell that's too much from an international investor (perspective)," said Pak, speaking to Reuters in Hong Kong.

"Accessibility is something we look at quite closely in terms of suspensions or issues around market quality, and one of the other criteria is market supervision and the regulatory environment: how well do they supervise the market?"

In May, before the sell-off, FTSE Russell's chief executive Mark Makepeace said the company expected to include China's A shares in its emerging markets benchmark in two to three years' time, citing ongoing concerns around tax, capital mobility, clearing and settlement.

"It could be possible that all these problems could make this timeline longer, this is possible," Pak said, adding that an expected delay to the launch of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Connect would also factor into the company's decision.

Her comments were in stark contrast to those made by Sebastien Lieblich, executive director of MSCI Index Management Research, FTSE Russell's chief rival, earlier this month. Lieblich said recent market events "have absolutely no bearing on our decision", adding that nothing structurally had changed.

MSCI's emerging markets benchmark is by far the largest globally, tracked by some $1.7 trillion of funds.

Although FTSE Russell doesn't disclose how much money tracks its emerging markets benchmark, it is still considered a key player in market discussions around A share inclusion and counts huge managers, including Vanguard, among its clients.

Inclusion in global indices could lead to hundreds of billions of dollars pouring into China's stock market over time.

Pak said the timeline for inclusion could be expedited if China sped up reforms to open up the market, but that it was too early for the Chinese regulators to make public promises on this, or a possible review of the share suspension rules.

"Things really need to settle down before they can say to the market what the rules are that (they) want to refine."

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)