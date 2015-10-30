BEIJING Oct 30 China will liberalise its capital account in the Shanghai free trade zone as part of efforts to experiment with a litany of financial reforms in the area, the central bank said on Friday.

Other reforms planned for the zone included allowing some firms to trade derivatives and futures in the zone, as well as allowing more foreign and private investment in some financial services sectors. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing, Winni Zhou and Zhang Shu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)