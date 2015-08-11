Aug 11 Automaker General Motors said on
Tuesday that China's 2-percent devaluation of the yuan would
have a "limited and manageable" impact on its business.
GM said in a statement that its practice of building
vehicles for the Chinese market in China with parts made locally
would "mitigate the majority of the risk associated with the
devaluation of the yuan."
"We continue to expect strong results in China will be
sustained through the remainder of the year," GM said.
(Reporting by Kevin Krolicki in Washington; Editing by Peter
Cooney)