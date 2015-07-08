BEIJING, July 8 Chinese state-owned financial firms should not reduce share holdings during market volatility, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry encouraged state-owned financial firms to increase their holdings in listed companies when prices were "below reasonable levels", according to a statement on its website.

It also promised not to reduce its holdings in Chinese shares.

Chinese stock markets have plunged some 30 percent in three weeks despite a flurry of market stabilisation measures. (Reporting By China economics team; Editing by Alan Raybould)