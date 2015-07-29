(Adds company removes general manager after share sale probe)
* CSI300 Index up 3.1 pct, Shanghai Composite up 3.5 pct
* Uncertainty lingers over how Beijing can withdraw from
support
* Finance company sacks general manager after share sale
probe
* Monday's sell-off was steepest in 8 years
By Pete Sweeney and Michelle Chen
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 29 Chinese shares
bounced back more than 3 percent on Wednesday, as Beijing's
latest efforts to prop up values restored a measure of stability
to its unruly stock market.
After a dramatic plunge of more than 8 percent in Chinese
stocks on Monday, China's securities regulator announced probes
into share "dumping" and pledged to buy stocks to calm the
market, while the central bank hinted at more policy easing.
That followed moves in recent weeks in which the authorities
temporarily banned shareholders with large stakes from exiting
their positions and issued a string of warnings against
short-selling, or betting on falls in its domestic "A-share"
market.
"The possibility for A shares to rebound in the following
month is quite big given liquidity is rich in the market now and
short-selling ability has been largely curbed," said Zhang Qi,
an analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.
The Shanghai Composite Index broke a three-day slide
to close up 3.5 percent on Wednesday and the CSI300 index
of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and
Shenzhen jumped 3.1 percent.
This week's turbulence shattered three weeks of relative
calm for Chinese equities, secured through heavy government
intervention to arrest a precipitous sell-off in late June and
early July that wiped as much as $4 trillion off share values.
That sharp sell-off alarmed foreign investors, who worried
about potential wider damage to the world's second biggest
economy and risks to China's financial stability.
Students of technical analysis noted that, as in early July,
the latest rebound came after the Shanghai index had fallen to
its 200-day moving average, a long-term trend indicator popular
with traders who use chart patterns to predict price movements.
MARKET VOLATILITY
The renewed volatility has raised questions about how
Beijing can extricate itself from the raft of support measures
it has placed under the stock market. Some foreign investors say
the heavy-handed state intervention has also set back the market
liberalisation plans at the centre of China's economic reform
agenda.
"Some of the things they've done have been, to a degree,
irrational," said Sat Duhra, fund manager at Henderson Global
Investors.
"It's very important that if China does want to be seen as a
credible destination for foreign capital, then some of these
things have to be more measured and thought out."
One finance firm, AVIC Capital Co Ltd, said on
Wednesday it had sacked its general manager after an investment
company it owns came under investigation by the securities
regulator on suspicion of share sales that breached its rules.
AVIC Capital, controlled by a Chinese state-owned aerospace
and defence company, said in a filing the company was being
investigated for selling shares in its auto subsidiary.
Two other firms, Southwest Securities Co Ltd and
Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd, announced similar
investigations on Tuesday in stock exchange filings.
SLOWING ECONOMY
Despite a slowing economy and weakening corporate earnings,
China's main stock indexes had more than doubled over the year
to mid-June, before the sudden swoon that saw them tumble more
than 30 percent.
Beijing's response included an interest rate cut, the
suspension of initial public offerings, relaxed margin lending
and collateral rules and enlisting brokerages to buy stocks,
backed by cash from the central bank.
Monday's rapid sell-off, which saw China's major indexes
suffer their biggest one-day loss in more than eight years, may
have been partly due to authorities testing the water for
withdrawing some of that emergency support.
Three people in the banking industry with direct knowledge
told Reuters that the state-run margin lender had returned ahead
of schedule some of the funds it borrowed from commercial banks
to stabilise the stock market.
(Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong)