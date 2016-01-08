(Updates with closing prices, analyst comment)
* CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indexes end up 2 pct
* Circuit breaker deactivated after two halts in week
* China's central bank fixes yuan higher for first time in 9
days
* Offshore-onshore yuan spread narrower
* Dealers suspect PBOC support for yuan through local banks
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 8 China's major stock indexes
regained some ground on Friday after Beijing ditched a circuit
breaker mechanism that halted trading twice this week and had
been blamed for exacerbating the market sell-offs it was
designed to limit.
The People's Bank of China also raised its guidance rate for
the yuan for the first time in nine trading days, having allowed
the currency's biggest fall in five months on Thursday, sending
shivers through regional currencies and global stock markets as
investors feared it would trigger competitive devaluations.
Chinese markets have had a turbulent start to 2016, buffeted
by the PBOC's lower yuan fixings against the dollar, two days of
stock exchange suspensions, weak factory and service sector
surveys, and worries about looming share sales by major
stakeholders once a ban on such sales expires.
With the stocks circuit breaker deactivated late on
Thursday, the CSI300 index closed up 2 percent at
3,361.56 points on Friday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
also closed up 2 percent at 3,186.41 points.
The CSI300 had lost around 12 percent in the first four
trading days of 2016, giving up all the gains made in 2015.
The circuit breaker, which only came into effect on Jan. 4,
came under fire for kicking in too soon with its initial pause
in trading, and then encouraging a rush to sell before a second
trigger halted the day's trade permanently.
"The market is back to normal," said Tian Weidong, analyst
at Kaiyuan Securities. "Investors can buy and sell as they wish.
Under the circuit breaker mechanism, the market was suffocated."
John Woods, Chief Investment Officer, Asia-Pacific, at
Credit Suisse's private bank said the turmoil seen this week was
likely to be a "short, sharp shock" similar to last summer's
China stocks crash, which ironically first convinced the stocks
regulator of the need for a circuit breaker.
To calm currency markets, the PBOC set its daily midpoint
rate for the yuan at 6.5636 per dollar prior to
market open, firmer than Thursday's fix at 6.5646 and closing
quote of 6.5929. Under China's currency regime the yuan is
allowed to deviate 2 percent either side of the midpoint.
The yuan firmed during the day, with dealers suspecting that
the central bank intervened through state-run banks to support
its currency, which could help allay fears that any depreciation
would be allowed to continue.
The onshore yuan was at 6.5894 at around 0730
GMT, while the offshore yuan was about 1.4 percent
weaker at 6.6860, narrowing a spread that reached around 2
percent a day earlier.
CALL FOR CLARITY
Since the PBOC devalued the yuan by about 2 percent last
August, the onshore-offshore spread had been growing,
encouraging an outflow of capital that Beijing has been
struggling to stem through measures including halting some forex
business by a number of foreign banks, and ordering
banks in some trading hubs to limit clients' dollar
purchases, sources have told Reuters.
"While the market was left with uncertainty on how far the
yuan will fall, the Chinese central bank's action (the stronger
fix on Friday) was taken as a signal that it does not intend to
keep allowing the yuan to fall," said Yoshinori Shigemi, a
market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
After its sharply lower fix on Thursday, the PBOC had later
sown confusion by reportedly intervening heavily to defend the
yuan in offshore trade, reversing a decline of more than 1
percent that took it to a record low of 6.7600 per dollar.
That left dealers at a loss to know what the central bank's
aims were. "Market volatility this week suggests that nobody
really knows what the policy is right now. Or if the government
itself knows or is capable of implementing the policy even if
there is one," said DBS bank.
"The market's message was loud and clear, that more clarity
and less flip-flopping is needed going forward."
Markets will remain wary of China's currency goals, as mixed
messages come from the central bank, which has repeatedly said
it sees no basis for the currency to depreciate, while steering
it gradually lower.
Sources told Reuters on Thursday that the PBOC is under
increasing pressure from policy advisers to let the currency
fall quickly and sharply, by as much as 10-15 percent, as its
recent gradual softening is thought to be doing more harm than
good.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation said Friday's fix,
however, gave a better insight into PBOC policy, as it
calculated that it returned the yuan to around the 100 level on
the RMB index, a basket of currencies, against which the central
bank has said it prefers to benchmark the currency, rather than
a direct dollar rate.
A flurry of Chinese economic data in the coming weeks is
likely to show economic activity continued to slow in December,
adding to concerns about the outlook for 2016.
