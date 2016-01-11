(Adds PBOC comments)
* China's central bank fixes yuan higher
* Offshore yuan surges 1 pct on the day
* Traders report aggressive offshore intervention by PBOC
* Onshore/offshore yuan spread below 0.7 pct
* CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indexes down over 5 pct
By Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin
SHANGHAI, Jan 11 China guided its yuan currency
higher on Monday, and offshore it surged against the dollar,
spurred by what traders called aggressive intervention by
Beijing, although Chinese stocks tumbled again as doubts
persisted over policymakers' intent.
Perceived mis-steps by China's authorities have stoked
concerns in global markets that Beijing might lose its grip on
economic policy, even as the country looks set to post its
slowest growth in 25 years.
A 1.5 percent depreciation in the yuan since the start of
2016, following a 4.7 percent weakening in 2015, had raised
alarm among some trade rivals that China was risking a "currency
war" of competitive devaluations.
The yuan's rally could help temper those fears, but it
failed to stop investors selling Chinese shares.
The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 index
ended down more than 5 percent after a 10 percent
plunge last week that triggered a global sell-off of riskier
assets.
Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank,
said "indecisiveness and lack of transparency" was exacerbating
market uncertainty.
"Understandably, amidst this global markets are selling
Chinese policymakers' ability to control their economy."
The People's Bank of China set the mid-point for the yuan
at 6.5626 per dollar, firmer than Friday's fix and
substantially stronger than the spot yuan's previous
unofficial close of 6.5938. The yuan is allowed to stray no more
than 2 percent either side of the mid-point.
The PBOC had also set a stronger daily guidance rate for the
yuan on Friday, following a sequence of eight weaker fixes that
culminated in the biggest one-day drop in five months last
Thursday.
"Different signals about FX policy have wrong-footed market
participants, and we are wary in believing that an immediate
calmness will soon emerge," wrote Paul Mackel, head of emerging
markets FX research at HSBC, in a note.
"In this context, we expect yuan volatility to remain high,
while depreciation pressures are likely to remain strong."
OFFSHORE INTERVENTION
The spot yuan strengthened to 6.5756, while the offshore
yuan gained around 1 percent to 6.6200, narrowing the
spread between the two to under 0.7 percent. The spread, which
stretched to more than 2 percent last week, was complicating
Beijing's struggle to stop capital flowing out of the slowing
Chinese economy.
The narrowing spread appeared in part to be down to offshore
buying by China's central bank, traders and analysts said, which
was draining the supply of offshore yuan and in turn pushing
offshore yuan interbank borrowing rates in Hong Kong (HIBOR) to
record highs.
A former head of international payments at China's foreign
exchange regulator urged investors not to be alarmed by foreign
institutions "talking down" the yuan, saying the currency
remained stable against most currencies, even though it was down
against the dollar, the official Economic Daily reported on
Monday.
Beijing launched the RMB index last month, which weights the
yuan's exchange rate against a basket of trade-related
currencies, a move that will eventually loosen the currency's
link to the greenback.
Ma Jun, the PBOC's chief economist, said that the central
bank planned to keep the yuan basically stable against a basket
of currencies, and fluctuations of the Chinese currency against
the U.S. dollar would increase.
Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist for Asia at
Commerzbank AG, said the last two days' fixes did suggest that
the central bank wanted to hold back the pace of yuan
depreciation as the RMB index dropped to below 100.
"We still need some time to check the credibility of China's
new currency basket," he added.
"The Chinese authorities clearly want to signal that it will
not be a one-way trade in the renminbi," said London-based
Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley.
"But most people would recognise that were you to take away
the interventions it is a currency that would fall."
Indeed, Goldman Sachs revised its yuan forecasts for the
coming year sharply lower to 7.00, and to 7.30 for 2017.
Chinese markets have had a tortuous start to the year,
buffeted by the falling yuan, two days of stock exchange
suspensions last week, and weak factory and service sector
activity surveys.
All of which raised anxieties ahead of China trade data on
Wednesday, which are expected to show further declines in
exports and imports, underlining the parlous state of world
trade flows.
Figures out over the weekend showed Chinese consumer
inflation stuck at a subdued 1.6 percent in December, while
producer prices were down a steep 5.9 percent on the year - a
deflationary pulse that is being felt across the globe.
In a research note dated Jan. 8, Moody's Investors Service
put the market turmoil down to an inherent tension between
Beijing's attempts to reform its economy and give a greater role
to market forces while maintaining economic and social
stability.
"Further financial market volatility is likely," it said.
