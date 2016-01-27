(Updates prices to market close, losses so far in 2015)
* SSEC index slips 0.5 percent, CSI300 index down 0.4 pct
* Margin calls feed vicious cycle after plunge to 14-month
lows
* China's main indexes have lost nearly $2 trillion in 2016
* Yuan depreciation concerns persist but spot rate little
changed
* All eyes on Fed policy statement later Wednesday
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 27 Chinese highly volatile shares
ended lower again on Wednesday after plunging on Tuesday, taking
losses in 2016 to about 22 percent or 12 trillion yuan ($1.8
trillion).
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended down
0.5 percent, having been up in the morning and as much as 4
percent lower during the day. It tumbled 6.4 percent on Tuesday
to its lowest close since Dec. 1, 2014.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen ended down 0.3 percent after a similar
rollercoaster ride.
China markets began the year with a series of precipitous
falls and a sharp depreciation in the yuan currency, and selling
pressure has persisted as economic data confirmed slowing growth
and deteriorating business conditions, hammering investors'
confidence in stocks.
Gu Yongtai, analyst at Cinda Securities, said the prospect
of investors having to sell stocks they bought with borrowed
money in order to cover margin calls has also hurt sentiment.
"There's fear that stock price falls would trigger margin
calls, which then adds further pressure on prices, although the
actual amount of forced liquidation is not as big as people
would imagine," Gu said.
Four listed companies suspended trading in their shares on
Wednesday, saying their major shareholders, who have pledged
shares as collateral, face margin calls and would seek ways to
avoid forced liquidation.
"If the market continues to fall, equity pledging-related
selling pressure could increase significantly, putting further
pressure on the stock market," said Gao Ting, the Head of China
Strategy with UBS Securities.
Trading volumes have thinned, making price moves even more
volatile, as many investors have given up on Chinese stocks
since last summer, when shares crashed 40 percent.
Beijing intervened to stem that rout and orchestrate a
recovery of sorts, but anyone who mistook that for a bottom and
bought back in will be nursing losses again.
China's woes have damaged risk appetite in global markets,
too, along with tumbling oil prices.
Investors across the world will hang on whether the market
chaos of the last few weeks and concerns over China's slowing
economy might blow the U.S. Federal Reserve off its proposed
course of gradual interest rate hikes.
The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged later on
Wednesday and acknowledge that turmoil in financial markets
threatens its upbeat view of the U.S. economy, leaving the
chances of a March hike diminished but alive.
It raised interest rates in December for the first time in a
decade, and the prospect of more such hikes has given the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) an unenviable task of finding a
level for the yuan that slows capital outflows without punishing
the country's struggling exporters.
CURRENCY BETS
Investors remain wary of further weakness in the yuan,
though the PBOC has kept the currency's daily midpoint fixing
little changed since it gave the markets a fright
with a sharply weaker fix in early January.
That was the second time in six months that the bank allowed
a sharp slide in the currency, only to step in aggressively to
stabilise it and deter speculation.
Spot yuan was at 6.5798 on Wednesday, a little
firmer than Tuesday's close, while offshore it was 6.6114, a 0.5
percent discount to the onshore rate.
The central bank has been making plenty of liquidity
available to the banking system to avoid any cash squeeze ahead
of long Lunar New Year celebrations beginning in early February.
But those funds are largely of a short term nature, and the
massive injections may have dashed some investors' hopes that
the PBOC would cut banks' reserve requirements (RRR) soon to
free up more money for longer term lending which could boost
economic activity.
The decline in the yuan and concerns about the country's
growth prospects have fuelled a flight of capital out of the
world's second-largest economy which policymakers are struggling
to contain.
Some hedge funds are still betting that Beijing won't be
able to stem the outflows and the yuan will have to fall,
pressuring other emerging market currencies.
China posted its slowest growth in 25 years in 2015, and the
new year has seen a slew of weak economic indicators, including
data on Wednesday that showed profits at Chinese industrial
firms fell 4.7 percent in December from year earlier, the
seventh straight month of declines.
Companies also say they are having a tougher time, among
them Apple Inc, which said overnight that while its
revenue in Greater China was still rising, it was seeing "some
signs of economic softness".
The broader dilemma for Chinese policymakers is that
measures to boost growth are delaying reforms to rebalance the
economy to more efficient industries, cut debt and reduce
overcapacity, Moody's Investor Service said in a note.
($1 = 6.5787 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Writing by Will Waterman; Editing by Kim Coghill)