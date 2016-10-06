SHANGHAI Oct 6 China's stock market is closed from Saturday, Oct 1, through Sunday, Oct. 9, for Chinese National Day holiday.

The market will resume trade on Oct. 10.

The southbound portion of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme is shut from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Monday, Oct. 10.

The northbound portion of the connect scheme will be shut from Friday, Sept. 30 through Monday, Oct. 10. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)