* Stocks end down 1 pct after opening up over 2 pct
* Money rates and yuan ease after c.bank cuts reserve ratios
* More stimulus seen as economy cools
(Updates market levels through the close of trade)
By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Feb 5 Chinese stocks erased earlier
gains and closed 1 percent lower on Thursday, after an injection
of more money into the system by the central bank failed to
impress investors who are worried about an ongoing crackdown on
high-leverage trading.
The yuan and money rates dipped after the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) cut banks' reserve requirement ratios by 50 basis
points, a widely expected stimulus move to support the world's
second-biggest economy.
"The cut was largely priced in to the stock market
(already), but it has reconfirmed an important message to
investors that China's monetary cycle has firmly shifted to the
loosening camp," Jing Ning, Portfolio Manager at Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, wrote in a note to clients.
"The next question is whether this is followed by a rate cut
by the PBOC. We will not see the impact of last November's rate
decision on the economy until the end of this quarter."
Weighed down by a cooling property market, industrial
overcapacity and slowing investment, China's economy grew at its
slowest pace in 24 years in 2014 and is expected to cool further
to around 7 percent this year, even with additional stimulus.
China's factory sector unexpectedly shrank for the first
time in nearly 2-1/2 years in January and firms see more gloom
ahead, an official survey showed on Sunday, raising expectations
that policymakers will have to take more action to forestall a
sharper slowdown.
In Shanghai, the CSI300 index closed down 1
percent after surging 2.5 percent at the open, while the
Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC ended down 1.2 percent after
opening up 2.4 percent.
Blue chips fell across the board, but the NASDAQ-like
ChiNext composite ended up 0.9 percent.
"Small and mid-caps were less impacted by margin trading
investigations that were targeted at blue chips and we're seeing
that reflected in the way various sectors of the market are
performing today," said Li Zheming, an analyst at Datong
Securities in Dalian.
"If these easing policies continue, we may see a more
positive reaction from the market than we did today."
Shares have been under pressure since last week on news that
the stock regulator is probing the margin trading business in
the latest efforts to rein in speculation in the market which
has gained around 40 percent over the past few
months.
In the currency market, the yuan opened at 6.2560
per dollar and was at 6.2516 in late afternoon trade, 44 pips
away from the previous close.
As the economy cools, money has been flowing out of China,
putting downward pressure on the currency and prompting large
state-owned banks to step in to sell dollars to ensure the
yuan's weakness doesn't trigger even larger outflows.
Analysts at ANZ believe the RRR cut will inject about 600
billion yuan ($95.96 billion) into the banking system, though
questions remain over whether the money will fund real economic
activity or be channeled into speculation like bigger bets on
the stock market.
"We maintain our view that the authorities will not
depreciate the currency, as that would risk even more capital
outflows, which could prove to be destabilising," ANZ
strategists wrote in a daily note.
Money market rates edged down slightly, with the weighted
average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement
CN7DRP=CFXS was 4.41 percent, down a moderate 13 basis points
from Wednesday.
Economists generally expect the central bank to cut reserve
ratios one or two more times this year and lower interest rates
again, in addition to pumping more funds into the system as it
struggles to bring down persistently high funding costs which
are putting further strains on debt-laden Chinese companies.
(Additional reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Saikat Chatterjee in
HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)