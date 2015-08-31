(Repeats for additional subscribers)
BEIJING Aug 31 Chinese finance regulators
encouraged listed firms on Monday to merge, offer cash dividends
and repurchase shares to support volatile stock markets, a joint
statement from four government agencies on the market
regulator's website showed.
The statement came from the markets regulator, the China
Securities Regulatory Commission, together with the Ministry of
Finance, the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission and the China Banking Regulatory Commission.
China is trying to restore value to its stock markets, where
shares have lost around 40 percent since mid-June on concerns
over the slowing economy and a devaluation of the yuan in
mid-August.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Hugh Lawson)