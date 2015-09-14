SHANGHAI, Sept 14 Qualified members of China's interbank market will be eligible to apply for central bank lending facilities starting on Monday, the market operator announced on its website.

China's central bank employs lending facilities such as the short-term lending facility and medium-term lending facility to supplement its standard open market operations which are conducted every Tuesday and Thursday.

Previously, such facilities were only open to Chinese banks selected on a case by case basis by the central bank. (Reporting By the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kazunori Takada)