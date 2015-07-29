* China regulator investigating a growing number of firms

* AVIC Capital issues two statements related to probe

* Regulator has berated 'malicious' short-sellers (Adds investigation of Ping An Innovative Capital Investment)

SHANGHAI, July 29 AVIC Capital Co Ltd, controlled by a Chinese state-owned aerospace and defense company, said on Wednesday it had sacked its general manager after China's securities regulator opened an investigation into share-trading by one of its units.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Tuesday it would investigate share "dumping" incidences in a bid to calm gyrating bourses.

On Wednesday, AVIC Capital posted two statements on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The first said the regulator was investigating its wholly-owned unit, an investment company, for selling shares in its auto subsidiary, in contravention of rules.

In the second, posted hours later, AVIC Capital said Yang Shengjun had been removed as general manager in the wake of the CSRC investigation into what the company called suspected illegal reduction of its shareholdings.

The CSRC has introduced a raft of measures since shares bombed more than 8 percent on Monday, pledging to buy shares and berating "malicious short-sellers" to return calm to the markets.

But the regulator has not clearly defined "malicious". In China, it is still legal to short shares and to invest in index futures, another way of making money from share declines.

On Tuesday, Southwest Securities Co Ltd and Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd announced CSRC investigations in their share-sales stock exchange filings.

Separately, ENN Ecological Holdings Co. Ltd. said late on Wednesday it received word from the CSRC on July 27 that a shareholder was being investigated for cutting its stake in the company.

The shareholder, Ping An Innovative Capital Investment Co., Ltd., is controlled by Ping An Trust, a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance , which said last week it expects its first-half net profit to rise about 62 percent on year.

Ping An Insurance could not be reached after hours.

An article on the website of the official People's Daily said that more listed companies were investigated in July than in the preceding six months combined. (Reporting by Engen Tham and Adam Jourdan; Additional Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG and Adam Rose in BEIJING; Editing by Pete Sweeney, Richard Borsuk and Mark Potter)