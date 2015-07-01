(Corrects dateline to June 30)
* Total China stock market leverage may be around 4 trillion
yuan
* Around half overall debt held in lightly regulated shadow
sector
* Sharp falls in equities have raised fears of margin calls
* Many companies have borrowed heavily to invest it stocks
* Weak corporates relying on financial income for growth
By Nathaniel Taplin and Umesh Desai
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, June 30 Despite reassurances
by regulators that margin debt in China's stock markets remains
manageable, total leverage could be as much as $645 billion -
magnifying risks not just for retail investors, but also the
thinly stretched corporate sector.
Margin debt, incurred when investors only put down part of
the cost of a share purchase, has officially roughly doubled
since the beginning of 2015.
That rapid run-up in leveraged trading was brought into
sharp focus last week as China's benchmark CSI 300 index
tumbled 14 percent, raising fears of forced selling
that could trigger broader financial instability.
But the official numbers only tell part of the story. While
margin debt with brokerages stood at 2.2 trillion yuan ($354
billion) in late June, according to Nomura, analysts say that
money borrowed to speculate on stocks from largely unsanctioned
"shadow lenders" such as trusts could have reached nearly twice
that amount, taking total debt to up to 20 percent of free
float.
"No matter how much you want to borrow, we can give it to
you," said a so-called grey market lender based in Shenzhen.
"If you want to borrow 100 million yuan for example, we need
seven days because we need to issue a (wealth management)
product for you. If you want to borrow a few million, we can
give you the money right away."
China's stock markets enjoyed a credit fuelled surge in the
first half of the year, rising as much as 150 percent since
November, but have fallen back more than 20 percent from their
mid-June peak.
Major indexes rebounded on Tuesday amid signs Beijing was
stepping up support for the market, but some participants worry
the relief may be only short-lived.
Xingyu Chen, an analyst at Phillip Securities in Hong Kong,
said the biggest risk came not from debt with regulated
brokerages, which typically allow investors trading "on margin"
to buy double the value of stock as the cash they put down, but
from the poorly understood shadow system, where leverage could
be much higher.
"Those who have borrowed from outside brokerages, some are
leveraged at 1 to 5, 1 to 4, these investors are in a terrible
situation," he said.
SAGGING INDUSTRY, BUBBLY STOCKS
Unlike in other big economies, retail investors dominate in
China, making up 80 percent of the market, and they have been
seen most at risk from "margin calls" - when a brokerage demands
additional money or collateral because the value of an
investment has fallen.
But the damage from further equity declines could spread
wider, economists say.
Many companies have been channelling money into stocks this
year as growth in their traditional businesses dried up, meaning
that a sustained equity pullback could reveal a far weaker
corporate sector than has been widely appreciated.
"Data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that
securities investment income was almost entirely responsible for
the return of industrial firms' profits growth to positive
territory in April, after six months of declines," wrote Mark
Williams of Capital Economics in a research note on June 26.
"If financial sector growth were to drop back to the rates
seen in the first half of last year, we estimate that a
percentage point would be knocked off GDP growth."
The problem is that in an environment where returns on
business investment are estimated around 3 percent - far lower
than the cost of capital - it makes more sense for firms with
access to cheap credit to chase double-digit returns on stocks
than to invest in productive assets.
But that business model only works for as long as markets
keep going up.
"At the moment we have more than 50 percent of our assets in
the stock market," said a source at one of China's top three
trust companies, who asked to remain anonymous because he was
not authorised to speak to the press, adding the financial
position of the companies it lends to was deteriorating.
"Before we had very high leverage, 1:4 or 1:3. Now, just in
the last two days we've had a huge number of companies that are
illiquid."
China's securities regulator has moved to contain risks by
placing caps on margin trading, but the restrictions have so far
mostly only affected mainstream brokerages.
A big worry now, analysts say, is the prospect that forced
selling by clients who borrowed on margin through the shadow
finance sector might cascade into accelerated margin calls for
borrowers at regular brokerages if equities were to fall
further.
"If we are getting up to 15 percent margin call on the
unofficial side, that might lead to forced selling pressure,
which could lead to losses on the official margin business that
until now has not faced significant margin calls," said Matthew
Phan, an analyst with CreditSights, the independent credit
research firm.
($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai, Elzio Barreto
in Hong Kong and Shu Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Alex
Richardson)