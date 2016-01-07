MEXICO CITY Jan 7 The depreciation of the Chinese yuan risks triggering a cycle of competitive devaluation, and is causing enormous worry in the world's financial markets, Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.

"This is one of the worst starts of the year for all the world's markets," Videgaray said at an event in Mexico City. Mexico's peso hit a new life low against the dollar in Thursday morning trade.

(Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Michael O'Boyle)