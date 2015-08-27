SHANGHAI Aug 27 China's central bank cut its guidance on the benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) money rate 15 basis points to 2.35 percent, traders said on Thursday.

The People's Bank of China last cut the guidance rate on June 30, during the height of the initial equity sell-off.

Although short term money rates remain far below their first quarter highs, they have risen sharply in recent weeks following the surprise yuan devaluation on August 11, which has accelerated capital outflows.

Tighter money rates are also likely a factor in the recent large equity falls in China. Money rates and equity movements have been tightly correlated for much of 2015. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)