SHANGHAI, Feb 9 China launched on Monday its first stock options, based on the exchange-trade fund (ETF) tracking the SSE50 index, composed of the 50 most heavily weighted stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Here are contract details of the options. For a spot story, click ; for a column analysing the market's outlook, click. Provisions details notes The product SSE50ETF options Target product China SSE 50ETF The ETF is managed by China AMC, one of China's top asset management firms. Types of Plain vanilla call and Call options bet rises in the target's prices; put contract pull options options bet falls. Contract size 10,000 units of the ETF Premium (yuan) Calculated on basis of Premium is the price of option contracts, or the lots, minimum movements money that investors pay so as to own option at 0.001 yuan rights. Holding limits Each account can hold 20 Holders of rights options have the right to but rights contracts, 50 are not obliged to buy or sell target securities. contracts of all types. Implied Market expectations of how much an asset price volatilities will move for a set of period, such as 1 month or 1 year. High volatilities imply higher risk. Contract months Delivery and next As such, four contracts of March, April, June and months, two nearest September are listed initially. quarterly months Last trading day The fourth Wednesday of and delivery day the delivery month Exercise European exercise European exercise means investors can exercise their rights on the delivery day, compared with U.S. exercise that can exercise any time ahead of or on the maturity of the options. Trading hours auction time: 0115-0125 GMT; normal trading: 0130-0330 GMT; 0500-0700 GMT Delivery Physical delivery with Exceptions include the target product is suspended exceptions of trading, resulting in a lack of enough physical units to be delivered. Daily limit up 10 percent of the Because it is based on the target prices, or down previous' day's closing volatility of option prices themselves will be price of the target much larger. product Circuit breaker Normal trading will be suspended and turned into auction trading for three minutes when the premium of a contract reaches 50 percent up or down from auction prices, among other conditions. Margins Calculated on Option margins are only required for sellers complicated formulas, because buyers have the right not to exercise reflecting principle of while sellers are obliged to deliver. tight risk control Source: The Shanghai Stock Exchange (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)