BEIJING, Sept 23 China's state prosecutor will intensify its crackdown on criminal activities in the country's stock and futures markets, state radio reported on Wednesday.

The prosecutor told a news conference in Beijing that it would strengthen coordination with market regulators, the broadcaster reported on its website.

Since June, authorities have tightened their grip on market participants, journalists, fund managers, and social media commentators in a crackdown on alleged market manipulation. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Ben Blanchard. Editing by Jacqueline Wong)