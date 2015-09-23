BEIJING, Sept 23 China's state prosecutor will
intensify its crackdown on criminal activities in the country's
stock and futures markets, state radio reported on Wednesday.
The prosecutor told a news conference in Beijing that it
would strengthen coordination with market regulators, the
broadcaster reported on its website.
Since June, authorities have tightened their grip on market
participants, journalists, fund managers, and social media
commentators in a crackdown on alleged market manipulation.
