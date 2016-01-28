SHANGHAI Jan 28 Chinese regulators have asked several domestic funds to postpone issuing new outbound investment products, sources said, the latest attempt by authorities to stem capital flight which is undermining the value of the yuan and worrying global investors.

Some funds have been asked to defer the launch of new products under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) program, five sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Although the sources said the request by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was characterised as a temporary one, no specific time frame was given.

Both the CSRC and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange declined to give immediate comment. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Mike Collett-White)