BEIJING, March 26 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) prgoramme rose to $72.1 billion as of March 26, China's currency regulator said on Thursday.

The quota was worth $69.7 bln at the end of February.

The QFII programme was created years ago by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Editing by Nicholas Heath & Kim Coghill)