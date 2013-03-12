By Yuanting Yin and Umesh Desai
| HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 12
HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 12 The reorganisation
of China's monolithic Ministry of Railways (MOR) entails
restructuring its mountain of debt, but while Beijing has no
plan for how to deal with it as yet, bondholders aren't breaking
a sweat.
In countries with stronger enforcement of contract law, the
restructuring of a giant, troubled public entity with 2.6
trillion yuan ($418.13 billion) worth of outstanding debt would
begin with a conversation about how the bond covenants would be
handled, and that conversation would largely determine the
outcome of the restructuring plan.
But while Beijing continues to liberalise China's bond
markets, contractual considerations still take a back seat to
policy. All officials will say about outstanding MOR debt is
that they'll get around to it.
"This reform deals first with separating the administrative
and commercial. Resolving this newly established enterprise's
debt will be resolved in the next step," said Wang Feng, deputy
director of the State Commission for Public Sector Reform, on
the sidelines of China's parliamentary assembly on Monday.
That hasn't bothered bondholders; MOR bonds continue to
trade at yields comparable to China State Grid, another deeply
indebted quasi-sovereign issuer which is not being restructured.
All MOR bonds are held by domestic investors.
The MOR had a reputation for sloppiness, with its reputation
hitting an all-time low after a high-speed train wreck in
Wenzhou in 2011. It also had a reputation for corruption, and
its former chief Liu Zhijun was sacked in 2012.
Unfortunately for Chinese taxpayers, however, the rail
ministry was still allowed to issue bonds. It did so regularly,
because as a quasi-sovereign issuer with a triple-A rating, it
could tap fixed-income markets cheaply regardless of reputation.
FOLLOW THE TRACKS
Derived yields for MOR 10-year bonds are
currently at 5.14 percent, 158 basis points over China's
sovereign benchmark rate but far cheaper than the
6.9 percent yield for a comparable 10-year issue by a Tianjin
local government investment vehicle.
The Ministry still has 922 billion yuan worth of
construction bonds outstanding, 106 billion yuan in medium-term
notes and 9 billion yuan in corporate bonds, plus smaller
amounts of short-term debt.
Analysts told Reuters that they think Beijing might handle
the restructuring of the debt through a special bond issue by
the Ministry of Finance, to be injected into whatever the MOR
ends up being.
But as far as MOR's bondholders are concerned, these are
petty details. What is important to them is that the ratings and
the risk profile stays unchanged, and on that count analysts say
they have nothing to worry about.
China has never had a corporate bond default, and since the
MOR's remit is delivering a key strategic infrastructure
upgrade, not returning a profit, Beijing is not looking to
signal default risk, which would only drive up borrowing costs.
"This is a top down order for them to split so it's not like
the government will let it go, or that it increases the chance
of a corporate default," said Wu Qiong, fixed income analyst
with BOCI Securities.
And since so many of the bondholders are themselves owned by
the state, specifically banks, insurance companies, and other
major government enterprises, a default would simply shift bad
debt from one part of the state-controlled economic system to
another.
"Railway development is still a priority for the government
and so the state support is likely to remain for fund raising,"
said Wu.
Even as Beijing contemplates how best to devolve its
functions, the ministry continues to lay track, and it has been
approved to issue 150 billion yuan worth of new bonds in 2013.
"The next time it's time to issue bonds, the ministry might
not exist," pointed out a bond underwriter at an investment bank
in Beijing, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is
not authorised to speak to the press.
"The State Council needs to issue a statement to explain the
specifics. But yields won't be affected."
($1 = 6.2181 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by David Lin and Michael Martina; Writing
by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)