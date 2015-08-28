BEIJING Aug 28 China Financial Futures Exchange will take further steps to curb excessive speculation in stock index futures trading, the country's securities regulator said on Friday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said that starting on Aug. 31, margin requirements for non-hedging futures contracts will rise to 30 percent of contract values from 20 percent now.

Separately, the CSRC said it has transferred 22 cases of market misbehaviors to police, including market manipulation and insider trading activities. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)