BEIJING Aug 28 China Financial Futures Exchange
will take further steps to curb excessive speculation in stock
index futures trading, the country's securities regulator said
on Friday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said that
starting on Aug. 31, margin requirements for non-hedging futures
contracts will rise to 30 percent of contract values from 20
percent now.
Separately, the CSRC said it has transferred 22 cases of
market misbehaviors to police, including market manipulation and
insider trading activities.
