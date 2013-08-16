BEIJING Aug 16 China's securities regulator
said it is investigating the reason for the volatility in the
Chinese stock market on Friday, and would release its findings
when the investigation is finished.
Chinese shares rose sharply on Friday
morning in a surprise surge that brokers speculated could have
been driven by a trading glitch or by belief the government was
supporting equity prices.
A spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission
said China Everbright Securities Co Ltd would give a
public explanation for its trades on Friday. The spokesman
declined to be named.
Everbright suspended trade in its shares on Friday, when it
said the brokerage's trading system encountered problems.
(Reporting by Ding Qi, Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)