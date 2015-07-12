By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, July 12 China's securities regulator
instructed brokerages on Sunday to review trades and enforce
rules that require the use of real names and national
identification numbers, the latest move by the government aimed
at stabilising stock prices following a devastating market rout
the past month.
Chinese authorities have frantically tightened controls on
trading while partly blaming illegal behaviour for the 30
percent drop that has wiped out trillions of dollars worth of
market value in just three weeks.
The latest warning by the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) is meant to clamp down on a trick whereby a
single investor controls multiple accounts -- often registered
under other people's identification numbers -- to bid the price
of a stock up or down.
Regulators have recently unfurled a series of other
measures, such as banning listed companies' big shareholders
from selling shares or limiting shorting activities in stocks
and futures, while vowing to crack down on illegal trading
activity with the help of China's public security apparatus.
The official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday that an
investigation personally led by China's vice minister of public
security Meng Qingfeng found certain brokerages were suspected
of manipulating futures prices and other "malicious" trading.
As indices tumbled in recent days, the government -- whose
political credibility has been yoked to a stock market it has
talked up to China's middle class -- has portrayed upholding
stock prices as a matter of patriotic duty.
Among the government's other measures has been the
arrangement of a curb on new share issues and the orchestration
of brokerages and fund managers to promise to buy at least 120
billion yuan ($19 billion) of stocks with backing from the
central bank.
The moves appeared to work by the end of last week, with the
CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in
Shanghai and Shenzhen racing higher to close up 6.4 percent on
Friday, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 5.8
percent.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Mark POtter)