SHANGHAI, July 6 Anti-corruption officials at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) warned party chiefs in nine bureaus that they would be held responsible for any graft in their organisations, according to a statement posted on the website of the Communist Party's internal disclipinary committee on Monday.

The warning to nine unnamed bureau chiefs came at a recent meeting in the city of Fuzhou, the statement said.

"Party secretaries must completely shoulder responsibility for the fundamental responsibility of building good governance", the statement said.

Last week, the securities regulator said it would launch an investigation into suspected market manipulation, following a brutal three weeks which have witnessed China's main equity indices fall around 30 percent. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin)