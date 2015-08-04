(Adds closing market levels, Commerce Ministry comment)
* Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges unveil short-selling rules
* New rules prevent borrowing and repaying shares on same
day
* Market regulator focusing on hedge fund strategies
* State margin lender injects massive funds
By Nathaniel Taplin and Saikat Chatterjee
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Aug 4 China stepped up a
crackdown on short-selling of shares on Tuesday, unveiling rules
that make it harder for speculators to profit from hourly price
changes, as some of the nation's major brokerages suspended
their short-selling businesses.
China's stock exchanges and market watchdogs are cracking
down on short-selling as part of a government-run effort to
prevent a collapse in the country's markets, which have lost
almost 30 percent of their value since peaking in June.
The sell-off, which followed a dizzying rally, has shattered
investor confidence in Chinese stocks and shaken the faith of
some foreign investors in the ability of the ruling Communist
Party to maintain stability of the financial system.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges said in separate
statements on Monday night that new rules, effective
immediately, banned traders from borrowing and repaying stocks
on the same day - a step that raises risks for short-sellers.
On Tuesday, as the markets regained ground, major brokerages
Citic Securities and Huatai Securities
said they would temporarily halt their short-selling services.
They were joined by smaller rival Great Wall Securities.
"In order to comply with urgent changes in exchange rules
and control business risks, as of today we are temporarily
halting our short selling business," Citic said in a statement.
The CSI300 index of blue chip Shanghai and
Shenzhen stocks closed 3.1 percent higher. The Shanghai
Composite Index jumped 3.7 percent to 3,756.54 points -
still well off the 4,500 target set by Beijing as its benchmark
for a return of market confidence.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has
declared war on "malicious" short-sellers and is also
scrutinizing the use of automated trading strategies favoured by
hedge funds to profit from market volatility.
On Monday, it froze a trading account linked to Citadel
Securities, a unit of the U.S. group that also owns hedge fund
Citadel LLC - the first time in the crackdown that a foreign
firm confirmed one of its Chinese accounts had been suspended.
Citadel said it complied with all local laws and
regulations.
CRACKDOWN RISKS BACKFIRING
"This is apparently aimed at increasing the cost of shorting
and easing selling pressure on the market," Samuel Chien, a
partner of Shanghai-based hedge fund manager BoomTrend
Investment Management Co, said about the new rules.
He added, though, that short-selling was already difficult,
referring to other efforts to limit the practice. Apart from
Citic, other brokerages have limited short-selling.
Many fund managers say the campaign against shorting has
decayed into a general crackdown on risk management strategies,
which could backfire. By denying investors tools with which they
hedge their share holdings, they are inadvertently encouraging
them to sell those stocks.
"In recent days we have been often asked by mainland
regulators not to hold short positions in index futures," said a
Chinese derivatives trader at a European bank in Hong Kong.
He said regulators insisted these short positions be closed
even if they were covered by corresponding long positions. "If
we tell them that if we do that, we will have to sell our cash
holdings, thus exacerbating the very volatility they want to
prevent, they don't seem to understand."
The CSRC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
China's state margin-lending agency, tasked with stabilizing
the stock market, has injected 200 billion yuan ($32.21 billion)
since July into five newly launched mutual funds, the official
China Securities Journal said on Tuesday.
The China Securities Finance Corp is also managing a 120
billion yuan bailout fund formed by 21 brokerages, and last
month provided 260 billion yuan in credit lines to brokerages to
help them buy stocks via proprietary trading.
The market turmoil, and Beijing's stumbling efforts to
restore confidence, are also playing out against the backdrop of
a slowing economy and worries over high corporate indebtedness.
China's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday that import growth
was likely to remain at a low level. Weak import growth is
considered a sign of sluggish domestic demand.
Factory activity shrank more than initially estimated in
July, contracting by the most in two years as new orders fell
and dashing hopes that the economy may be steadying, a private
survey showed on Monday.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Mark
Bendeich; Editing by Dean Yates)