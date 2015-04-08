SHANGHAI, April 8 Chinese investors on Wednesday
used up the entire 10.5 billion yuan ($1.69 billion) daily
investment quota that allows them to buy Hong Kong
stocks under the Hong Hong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme.
The buying helped boost the Hang Seng Index by over 2
percent.
It was the first time the daily quota has been used up since
the scheme was launched in November, signifying rapidly rising
interest in Hong Kong stocks from mainland investors. Chinese
regulators last week allowed mutual funds to buy Hong Kong
shares under the Connect program.
($1 = 6.2059 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)