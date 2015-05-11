GRAPHIC: Market turnover: link.reuters.com/ved74w
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, May 11 Chinese stock index futures have
surpassed S&P 500 futures in turnover to become the world's most
traded equity futures as global investors expanded their
exposure to one of Asia's top-performing markets.
Turnover in the CSI300 futures contract expiring on
May 15 has soared in recent weeks, in step with surging shares
in China. Daily volumes rose to 1.5 million contracts on Friday,
according to Thomson Reuters data, exceeding the 1.4 million
"e-mini" S&P 500 contracts traded on that day. Analysts
predict the CSI 300 looks set to overtake futures contracts in
other asset classes such as U.S Treasuries, the most
heavily traded futures contract in the world for any asset type.
Turnover in CSI300 stock index futures, launched in April
2010 on the China Financial Futures Exchange, have rocketed in
recent weeks on a rally in mainland share indexes
. The equity benchmarks are star performers in
the Asia-Pacific, with year-to-date returns of more than 30
percent in dollar terms.
The rush into Chinese equities has led to requests for
higher onshore investment quotas. Exchange traded futures such
as the CSI300 provide exposure to an underlying index without
the need to invest in the underlying constituents. They are
popular with institutional investors looking to access emerging
markets or equitise their investment portfolios. The recent
launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme
allowing two-way buying and selling has also spurred the cash
equities market, giving stock index futures a boost.
"The success of the stock connect program and the increased
market volatility means investors are looking for more products
to access China markets performance than exchange traded funds,
and futures are feeding that rising demand," said Andrew
Sullivan, managing director of sales trading at Haitong
International Securities Group in Hong Kong.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)