By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
| SHANGHAI, June 19
SHANGHAI, June 19 China's major stock indexes
finished the week on a grim note on Friday, with the Shanghai
index ending the week down 13.3 percent, its worst showing since
the global financial crisis.
Many analysts had warned that Chinese bourses had become too
frothy since their run-up in November, with some companies
trading at 200 or 300 times earnings amid incredible volatility.
The doubling in primary indexes in Shanghai and Shenzhen
since late last year has made Chinese markets the world's best
performing major market, but net market capitalisation of the
equity markets, at 66.2 trillion yuan ($10.7 trillion), now
exceeds the size of the country's gross domestic product.
The correction from the June 12 peak has wiped out 9.24
trillion yuan worth of value.
"Today's fall was more savage than we had expected.
Investors were panicking," said Zhang Chen, analyst at
Shanghai-based hedge fund manager Hongyi Investment.
"The market had gained so much previously, so I think
there's an inherent need for a correction."
On Friday, the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen plunged 6.0 percent, to
4,637.05, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 6.4
percent, to 4,478.36 points.
START OF MAJOR CORRECTION?
All the major indexes are down 10 percent from their peaks,
but analysts say it is unclear if this is the beginning of a
longer correction. In the past, dramatic drops have only lasted
a few days before bargain shoppers swept back in, driving stocks
to new highs.
The previous corrections were generally short-term reactions
to crackdowns on the exuberant usage of margin financing to fund
investments.
This time, analysts point to liquidity related factors,
including a flood of IPOs sopping up cash in the market, the
upcoming end of the first half reporting period for Chinese
companies, and recent moves by the central bank to tweak its
monetary management to absorb short-term money in the market and
transfer it to longer-term investments.
"Recently, elements that curbed the market's rise are
emerging," Bosera Asset Management Co said in an emailed comment
on the correction.
"First...room for further monetary easing could be less than
anticipated, and inflows of new investors could have peaked.
Secondly, a highly-leveraged bull (market) is not sustainable."
Short-term money rates have indeed risen sharply this week,
but they remain well within what traders consider accommodative
territory, with the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase
agreement - considered most indicative of general liquidity
conditions - trading at 2.72 percent.
As the current rally was set off by a surprise interest rate
cut in November, which caused investors to charge into equities
after years of scorning stocks, some fear that the end of the
easing cycle will provoke a destructive market crash, as in 2009
after a similar rally was fuelled by easing monetary policy.
($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)