Jan 7 U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio said on Thursday that China's move to depreciate its currency is "an effort to get exports going again" after efforts to shift to a more consumption-based model failed.

"They're now rapidly trying to goose up exports," the U.S. senator from Florida said. "China has a significant crisis on their hands internally ... Every bubble they've had in their economy, they've compensated with a new bubble, and I think its finally catching up with them." (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)