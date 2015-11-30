(Repeats to more subscribers)
* Yuan continues slide, offshore yuan spread narrows
* Some traders suspect c.bank intervention offshore
* Stock markets recover large losses
By Michelle Chen and Samuel Shen
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Nov 30 China's yuan jumped in
offshore trade on Monday on suspected intervention by Beijing
just hours before the International Monetary Fund's decision
that is expected to grant the currency global reserve status,
while Chinese stocks recovered heavy earlier losses.
The offshore yuan opened at 6.4515 per dollar, its
lowest level in 3 months and priced at a deep discount to the
onshore rate - a situation the central bank has
resisted in the recent past after an unexpected devaluation in
August had prompted market speculation of more yuan weakness.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate
at 6.3962 per dollar prior to market open, and the
onshore spot yuan stayed pegged to the midpoint at
6.3961.
The offshore rate firmed sharply in early morning trade to
around 6.42 per dollar, leading some traders to suspect
state-owned Chinese banks were buying up yuan on orders from the
central bank.
The sharp early moves come just as the IMF looks set to
approve the inclusion of the yuan in its reserve currency basket
when it meets on Monday in what is seen as a symbolic coming of
age for the world's second-biggest economy.
The anticipated approval will place the yuan on a par with
the U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, British pound
and euro, although corporates have shown
increasing reluctance to hold yuan assets given expectations of
further easing in China and imminent interest rate hikes in the
United States.
That has led the offshore yuan market - which is not bound
by the central banks' guidance rate - to consistently price in
more downward pressure on the currency going forward, leaving
the PBOC grappling to manage market expectations in line with
its desire to hold the exchange rate stable.
"The spread between offshore and onshore markets is still
large even after the suspected intervention," said an onshore
yuan trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai, adding that strong
dollar appetite by corporates in the onshore market was also
pushing down the exchange rate.
Traders believe the central bank will not allow the spread
between onshore and offshore yuan spot rates to widen much
especially hours before the IMF's landmark decision.
In a staff report issued shortly before China devalued the
yuan on Aug. 11, the IMF said deviations between the offshore
and onshore rates raise potential operational issues as offshore
rates cannot be used as a perfect hedge for onshore-based
exposure.
China's stock market, which slumped over 5 percent on Friday
in its worst performance since the summer crash, witnessed a
highly volatile session.
The main indexes plunged over 3 percent in early afternoon
trading but bargain hunters managed to lift the gauges into
positive territory.
The blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 0.3 percent,
to 3,566.41, while the Shanghai Composite Index also
gained 0.3 percent, to 3,445.40 points.
"I'm not very pessimistic," said Wang Yu, analyst at Pacific
Securities in Beijing.
"The market may go down further this week, but I don't
expect to see the kind of rout we saw in the summer. The
government needs a stable market in order to resume some basic
functions of the market and push for further financial reforms."
But some investors are more bearish.
Jasmine Huang, Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia
Threadneedle Investments, said there is a large overhang with
the government having purchased almost 10 percent of the market
in its rescue moves.
"It's obvious that they need to unwind these positions at
some point, and this is going to hang over the market like a
dark cloud in the months and years to come," Huang said.
She added that the spectre of further yuan devaluation also
casts a shadow over the stock market.
"The Chinese currency is always a concern - if there were a
subsequent substantial currency devaluation, then we are going
to see a repeat of what happened in August when the Chinese
market fell precipitously."
The yuan has been hampered by speculation among some market
participants that Beijing may allow the currency to depreciate
soon after its admission into the IMF's basket and may feel less
pressure to push through promised reforms.
Hong Kong stocks were relatively calm on Monday. The Hang
Seng index dipped 0.3 percent, to 21,996.42, while the
China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 9,790.64
points.
(Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin, Sam Shen and the Shanghai
Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Sam Holmes)