SINGAPORE Aug 11 Some of Asia's most
interventionist central banks are for now holding their nerve on
currency policy after a major devaluation in the currency of one
of their top trading partners, China.
China's central bank said Tuesday's surprise 1.9 percent
devaluation of the yuan was a one-off move, while it
also switched to a more market-determined benchmark for the
currency's daily trading band.
Even as market participants pushed the yuan down further to
test a 2-percent daily limit, policymakers from South Korea,
India, Indonesia and Japan said they saw no reason for
tit-for-tat trade-war policies.
"We are not overly worried about the won (currency), but we
are closely watching the market to see if there's any excessive
volatility happening," a South Korean foreign exchange official
told Reuters.
"This came as emerging-market currencies have already been
depreciating against the dollar," he said, while pointing to the
yuan's relative stability in the past few months even as
emerging market currencies ceded ground to a rising U.S. dollar.
China is Korea's largest trading partner, accounting for a
fifth of total trade last year. While the won has weakened
relative to the yuan this year, Korean policymakers have been
actively trying to encourage outflows from their country and
talking down the won.
Some of the angst in Korea is over the how uncompetitive the
won is against export competitor Japan, where the yen
has been pushed down 50 percent against the dollar since
2012 as part of the government's growth strategy.
Japanese policymakers shrugged off the yuan's 2 percent
devaluation.
"I don't think the move would trigger a global currency
war," a Japanese policymaker said.
Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara at Indonesia's
central bank pointed to how undervalued the rupiah currency
already was, precluding the need for further depreciation.
Analysts estimate the yuan has risen by more than 18 percent
in trade-weighted and inflation-adjusted terms against the
currencies of its trading partners since the middle of last
year, suggesting there is some margin before depreciation would
raise concerns over trade competitiveness in the region.
The yuan is barely down 2 percent against the dollar this
year, compared with a 13 percent decline in Malaysia's ringgit
, near 8 percent drop in the won and a more than 4 percent
fall in the yen.
The Indian rupee is the only regional currency with
smaller losses this year, thanks to big foreign investment flows
attracted to India's strong economy.
"It is like jogging - everyone has to keep pace so that at
the end on a relative basis you don't lose," a senior Indian
policymaker told Reuters.
"We have to carefully balance the rupee so that the country
doesn't lose ground on the external side and neither do we
import lot of inflation."
Market analysts said there was little cause for immediate
concern by the Chinese move.
"China is playing catch-up rather than being the leader of
this currency weakness," said Mitul Kotecha, head of currency
and rates strategy at Barclays in Singapore.
"There hasn't been a significant correlation or sensitivity
of Asian currencies to China's currency so far. But now that
will change."
