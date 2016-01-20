* China devaluation punting spills onto NDF market
* Yuan fixing, spot moves resemble pre-Aug devaluation days
* Speculators see March-April as likely devaluation time
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Speculators who believe that
China will soon devalue the yuan are placing their bets through
the currency's cheaper offshore forwards market, and they are
expecting the big move in March or April.
The speculation has been sparked by trends in China's daily
benchmark rate for the tightly managed yuan and weakness in the
currency that resemble the pattern in the days preceding the
surprise August 2015 devaluation.
China's stock and yuan markets have been under pressure in
2016, battered by fears of capital outflows and a slowing
economy.
Officials in China, which has the world's largest foreign
exchange reserves, have repeatedly said they have the firepower
to keep the yuan stable.
On Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted Premier Li Keqiang as
saying China has "no intention of stimulating exports via
competitive devaluation of currencies."
As authorities clamped down on speculative selling of the
yuan's offshore unit, its non-deliverable forwards market
has become an easier and cheaper alterative for punters.
The NDF market shows the yuan staying close to
the current spot rate of 6.58 per dollar for the next month,
then falling 0.9 percent in the second month. The NDFs have
priced in a decline of 1.4 percent towards the end of April.
"NDF spreads are compressed up to 2 months, and then getting
paid up," said one emerging market currency trader in Singapore.
"The market is betting on the yuan fixing flatlining for at
least two months and then a big depreciation, just like in
August."
TOUGH TO PREDICT
While playing the spreads, such as simultaneously buying the
short-term yuan and selling it over the medium term via NDFs, is
an attractive hedge, the trader also said it was tough
predicting timing of a one-off devaluation.
The yuan's 2 percent Aug. 11 devaluation came after the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) kept its fixing rate
almost unchanged for three months, and after the yuan traded at
the weak end of its band for more than eight months.
Now, expectations are heavily skewed towards the need for
China to devalue its currency, particularly to cope with slowing
global demand and massive domestic debt. At the same time,
Chinese authorities have committed to liberalising the currency
further before it enters the International Monetary Fund's SDR
basket this year.
"Clients are looking at the China calendar, at where the
weak points are and starting to selectively position for a
potential yuan depreciation," said Claudio Piron, co-head of
currency and rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"So people are either looking for proxies or being more
specific in terms of where they time their bets or put their
money."
LONG BREAK COMING
With Chinese markets likely to be on a long break in
February for Lunar New Year, and coming meetings of the Group of
20 nations, market participants were betting the PBOC will not
announce big moves over the next two months, Piron said.
One-month NDF points have moved down sharply from 988 points
in early January to 400 as speculators priced out any odds of
the move happening within a month. Six-month NDFs have also
fallen since early January, but far less and are at 2055 points
or double the levels in November.
The NDF curve spreads narrow beyond six months, indicating
markets do not expect a devaluation to be delayed beyond then.
"We can't help feeling some déjà vu," Westpac strategist
Sean Callow wrote on Wednesday to clients.
"Our baseline scenario for 2016 has been for the yuan to
depreciate modestly, say 3 to 4 percent, against the dollar but
see limited change in trade-weighted terms. Risks to this are
skewed to more substantial depreciation, with growth sluggish
and inflation low," Callow said.
