NEW YORK Aug 11 China's currency devaluation on
Tuesday is unlikely to distract the U.S. Federal Reserve from a
domestic economy that appears increasingly ready for higher
interest rates.
The U.S. central bank will hope that the surprise move is
not the beginning of a series of competitive devaluations that
could send the dollar much higher than its slight rise on
Tuesday, weakening already soft U.S. inflation, economists and
Fed watchers said.
But as it considers whether to lift rates as soon as next
month, the Fed's key focus is the growing durability of the U.S.
labor market. Fed policymakers could even see China's
devaluation as boosting global growth if it helps shore up a
stumbling Chinese economy that has hit world commodity prices
and financial markets.
"I don't see this affecting the Fed decision unless it
develops into something that roils markets substantially," said
Peter Hooper, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities and a
former Fed economist.
"It adds a little more drag to the economy via net exports
and puts a slight damper on consumer prices, but not enough to
alter the course of the U.S. economy or labor market
significantly," he said.
The People's Bank of China set the yuan's peg to the dollar
about 2 percent lower, calling it a "one-off depreciation" that
helps align the currency with others that have slipped as the
Fed has prepared to tighten monetary policy.
Fed officials say the dollar's year-long rise, alongside
tumbling oil prices and weaker economies abroad, has put
downward pressure on stubbornly low domestic prices and has
played at least some role in delaying rates "liftoff."
Stanley Fischer, the Fed's vice chair, said on Monday the
global disinflationary trend "bothers" the Fed. But "primarily
the U.S. economy depends on itself - not only, but to a
considerable extent," he added in a television interview.
U.S. central bankers could raise rates for the first time in
nearly a decade at a Sept. 16-17 meeting.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and other policymakers
say that between now and then, data on U.S. jobs growth,
inflation, and retail sales will inform that decision,
suggesting only a big shock from abroad could throw things off.
Analysts say it is more likely that the path of subsequent
rate rises would hinge more on inflation and the dollar, which
could react strongly to further competitive devaluations from
China in response to worsening data there.
Roberto Perli, partner at economic research firm Cornerstone
Macro, said Tuesday's devaluation should appreciate the dollar
by 0.4 percent given the yuan's trade-weighted effect.
"The Fed is likely to think that today's move reduces the
risks to the U.S. economy, just like any other foreign easing
move does," he wrote to clients.
"This should at least partly offset the stronger dollar and
leave the odds of a liftoff later this year, probably in
September, little changed for now."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Additional reporting by Howard
Schneider in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)