Aug 12 An adjustment to China's currency is
probably appropriate if that economy is weaker than Chinese
authorities expected, an influential U.S. Federal Reserve
policymaker said on Wednesday.
In the U.S. central bank's first public response to China's
decision on Tuesday to devalue its yuan, New York Fed President
William Dudley said: "Obviously if the Chinese economy is weaker
than maybe what the Chinese authorities anticipated, it's
probably not inappropriate for the currency to adjust in
consequence to that weakness."
"It's very early days to judge what's happening in China in
terms of the changes in their currency policy," he said after a
speech in Rochester, New York. "Clearly what was happening is
the Chinese yuan was appreciating along with the U.S. dollar."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)