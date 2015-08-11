(Adds additional comment on U.S. Fed plans, additional quotes)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON Aug 11 The global "currency war"
entered a new phase on Tuesday as China's surprise devaluation
threatened to unleash competitive devaluations and keep monetary
policy around the world looser for longer, perhaps even forcing
the U.S. Federal Reserve to delay its expected interest rate
rise.
"Currency wars", a phrase used by Brazil's former finance
minister Guido Mantega in 2010 to describe how competing
countries explicitly or implicitly weaken their exchange rates
to boost exports, have intensified in recent years.
As interest rates have fallen to zero in some developed
economies and money printing has proliferated, exchange rate
policy has become one of the few remaining levers to stimulate
business activity and in some cases avoid deflation. So
investors are now concerned that China may elect to keep pushing
the yuan lower.
"Any devaluation greater than five to seven percent would be
a serious problem for global markets and China's trading
partners," said Ashraf Laidi, chief executive officer at
Intermarket Strategy Ltd, a research firm in London.
The European Central Bank's move to quantitative easing in
March, for example, was widely seen as a way for the euro zone
to weaken what was seen as an overvalued euro and prevent a
deflationary spiral in many of its heavily indebted countries.
The Bank of Japan's latest wave of money printing was also
designed to weaken the yen.
Against that backdrop, China's tight peg to an appreciating
U.S. dollar meant the yuan's real trade-weighted exchange rate
had climbed more than 10 percent over the past year, even as its
economic growth slowed and exports slumped.
But the near-2.0 percent devaluation of the yuan on Tuesday
suggested Beijing was willing to risk pushing other Asian
emerging market currecnies lower in turn and brave fresh trade
tensions with the United States.
U.S. DOLLAR'S STEEP RISE
The U.S. dollar has risen 20 percent on a trade-weighted
basis in the past year. This de facto tightening of monetary
policy has eroded the competitiveness of U.S. exports, eaten
into economic growth and diminished company profits repatriated
from overseas.
"(The yuan devaluation) puts the Fed in a difficult spot. It
opens the possibility that the Fed might delay (a rate
increase)," said Patrick Chovanec, chief strategist at
Silvercrest Asset Management in New York. "On its own, it makes
it harder to raise rates."
Over the past decade, the U.S. Congress has pressed Beijing
to loosen its dollar-pegged exchange rate to allow the yuan to
appreciate, arguing that trillions of dollars of currency market
intervention had depressed the yuan artificially and given China
an unfair trade advantage on global export markets.
That U.S. policy made sense with China's economy growing 10
percent per annum, attracting hundreds of billions of dollars of
global capital every year, but with growth expected to slow to
its weakest in 25 years and Beijing depleting foreign reserves
to offset a big outflow of capital, a looser exchange rate
regime now means a weaker yuan.
The People's Bank of China described its move on Tuesday as
a "one-off depreciation" of the yuan and billed it as
a free-market reform but the move may have implications for the
Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates over the next 12
months.
Many analysts expect the Fed to raise rates in September,
and both Fed officials and economists do not see China's actions
as having much effect on that initial move but future policy may
be another matter should the dollar keep rising.
"The overnight devaluation of the Chinese yuan will likely
be seen by Fed officials as a minor headwind to growth, but is
not significant enough to change our base view of September
liftoff," wrote Michael Feroli, economist at J.P. Morgan Chase,
on Tuesday.
The yuan's slide to a three-year low instantly rippled
across the world markets. South Korea's won fell 1.6 percent
against the dollar, its biggest fall in 10 months, and
South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said his
country's exports would be less competitive.
PRESSURE ON ASIAN CURRENCIES
"If China is really moving towards greater alignment with
the market, which implies greater yuan weakness, this may be a
factor that adds more pressure on China-related currencies,"
Barclays Asia-based strategists said in a note on Tuesday.
Their counterparts at Morgan Stanley also said Asian
currencies excluding the yen were likely to slide against the
U.S. dollar.
Many emerging market currencies, including the Malaysian
ringgit, Indonesian rupiah and Brazil's real
, had already slumped to their weakest levels against the
dollar in over a decade as capital fled their slowing economies.
The big question now for emerging markets, where growth has
slowed and capital flight has increased dramatically this year,
is whether their officials respond to China's move in kind.
"It was inevitable that China would join the currency war at
some point. The key will be the response of other central banks
... There should be further pressure on the currencies of
China's trade partners," said Nick Lawson, managing director at
Deutsche Bank in London.
Central banks dumped as much as $260 billion of foreign
exchange reserves in the second quarter as emerging market
central banks tried to mitigate the impact of capital fleeing
their own economies.
The decline was the largest drop in global foreign exchange
reserves in more than a decade, outstripping the depletion in
2008-09 when central banks frantically tried to manage the
fallout from the global financial crisis.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; additional reporting by Jonathan
Spicer in New York; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Clive McKeef)