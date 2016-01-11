(Adds further comments on economic growth, yuan)

New YORK Jan 11 A Chinese official said on Monday it was "ridiculous" to expect the country's currency, the yuan, to depreciate substantially more against the dollar.

"It's ridiculous. It's impossible," Han Jun, deputy director of the office of the Chinese Communist Party's Leading Group on Financial and Economic Affairs, said through an interpreter in response to a question about further yuan depreciation. He spoke at a briefing held at the Chinese consulate in New York.

He was referring to a prediction that the yuan, could depreciate much more. The currency has weakened substantially since the beginning of 2016.

"The economic fundamentals for the RMB exchange did not see a big fluctuation," he said, dismissing concerns that there was a massive capital outflow from China. "China still maintains a huge capital inflow."

"I think the attempt to sell short the Chinese RMB will not succeed," he added. RMB refers to the renminbi, another word for the yuan. "People should have confidence in the RMB."

Han said Beijing's foreign exchange reserves had been reduced recently by some $500 billion, though he noted that China still maintained a comfortable $3.3 trillion in reserves.

He also touched on the topic of the growth of China's gross domestic product. China's central bank said last month that annual economic growth is likely to slow to 6.8 percent in 2016 from an expected 6.9 percent in 2015.

"The pressure for downward economic growth is huge, we have not hit the bottom yet," he said.