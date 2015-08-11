* China changes way it sets daily guidance rate
* Devalues midpoint nearly 2 pct, biggest daily change
* China will get unfair export advantage - U.S. lawmakers
* Global financial markets caught off guard by devaluation
* Decision follows surprise tumble in July exports
By Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin
SHANGHAI, Aug 12 China shocked global markets on
Tuesday by devaluing its currency after a run of poor economic
data, a move it billed as a free-market reform but which some
experts suspect could be the beginning of a longer-term slide in
the exchange rate.
The devaluation was condemned by U.S. lawmakers from both
parties as a grab for an unfair export advantage and could set
the stage for testy talks when Chinese President Xi Jinping
visits Washington next month given acrimony over issues ranging
from cybersecurity to Beijing's territorial ambitions.
China's central bank set its official guidance rate down
nearly 2 percent to 6.2298 yuan per dollar on Tuesday - its
lowest point in almost three years - in what it said was a
change in methodology to make the currency more responsive to
market forces.
It was the biggest one-day fall since a massive devaluation
in 1994 when China aligned its official and market rates.
The devaluation hit global equities and U.S. oil prices,
with investors fearing a new currency war as well as declining
Chinese economic momentum. The MSCI All World Index
of global shares fell 1 percent.
A U.S. Treasury official warned China that any wavering in
its commitment to a more market-determined exchange rate would
be "troubling", but added it was not clear if Beijing's yuan
devaluation marked such a step.
Senior U.S. lawmakers were more forthright.
"It's time for the (Obama) administration to focus more
intensively on China's cheating and label the country a currency
manipulator," Democratic Senator Bob Casey, a member of the
Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement.
A cheaper yuan will help Chinese exports by making them less
expensive on overseas markets.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) called the move a "one-off
depreciation".
"Since China's trade in goods continues to post relatively
large surpluses, the yuan's real effective exchange rate is
still relatively strong versus various global currencies, and is
deviating from market expectations," the central bank said.
"Therefore, it is necessary to further improve the yuan's
midpoint pricing to meet the needs of the market."
FEAR OF A CURRENCY WAR
Economists disagreed over the significance of a devaluation
that reversed a previous strong-yuan policy which had aimed to
boost domestic consumption and outward investment.
"For a long time, I gave the PBOC credit for holding the
line on the renminbi (yuan) and recognising that while it might
be tempting to try to shore up the old-growth model by devaluing
the currency, that really was a dead end," said fund manager
Patrick Chovanec of U.S.-based Silvercrest Asset Management.
The devaluation followed weekend data that showed China's
exports tumbled 8.3 percent in July, hit by weaker demand from
Europe, the United States and Japan, and that producer prices
were well into their fourth year of deflation.
The move hurt the Australian and New Zealand
dollars and the Korean won, fanning talk of a
round of currency devaluations from other major exporters. But
some of Asia's most interventionist central banks appeared to be
holding their nerve on currency policy.
Economists pointed out that until Tuesday, China had held
the yuan firm while its neighbours had debased their currencies.
"It was inevitable that China would join the currency war at
some point. The key will be the response of other central
banks," said Nick Lawson, managing director at Deutsche Bank in
London.
AND FEAR OF DEFLATION
While a weaker yuan will not cure all the ills of China's
exporters, which suffer from rising labour costs, it would help
relieve deflationary pressure, a far bigger concern in the view
of some economists.
Falling commodity prices have been blamed for producer price
deflation, putting China at risk of repeating the deflationary
cycle that blighted Japan for decades.
Growth in China, the world's second-largest economy, has
slowed markedly this year and is set to hit a 25-year low even
if it meets its official 7 percent target.
Spot yuan ended at 6.3231 on Tuesday, its weakest close
since September 2012.
The devaluation was not only a shock to financial markets.
Chinese tourists who have become a common sight in the
world's major cities said they feared their wings would be
clipped if the devaluation developed into a deeper dent in their
spending power.
More than 100 million Chinese travel abroad every year,
buying more luxury goods than any other nation.
"I'd planned to go to Seoul this month with my friends and
then Thailand alone in October. But I'm afraid the yuan will
devalue more," Xuechang Huang, a 48-year-old housewife from
Guangzhou, told Reuters.
