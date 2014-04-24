Tokyo, April 24 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp said on Thursday that three employees at one of its grain trading units in China have been detained by authorities.

The employees worked at a Chinese unit of Marubeni's Columbia Grain, Inc, a Marubeni spokesman said. He added he did not know why they had been detained. He also said he did not know the nationalities of the employees.

The detentions may be a sign of further complications in strained relations between Japan and China. Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd has paid almost $40 million in a settlement to Chinese claimants, stemming from a wartime claim after the seizure of one of its ships by a court in Shanghai, media in Japan said on Thursday. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Dominic Lau)