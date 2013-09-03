SHANGHAI, Sept 3 Mazda Motor Corp and its local joint-ventures sold 12,637 automobiles in China in August, down 23.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows an 18.5 percent year-on-year decline in July and a 31.2 percent fall in June.

In the first eight months of this year, through the end of August, Mazda sold a total of 106,846 vehicles, down 20.8 percent from a year earlier.

Mazda makes cars in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd. It also has a sales venture with FAW Group. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)