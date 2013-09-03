UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI, Sept 3 Mazda Motor Corp and its local joint-ventures sold 12,637 automobiles in China in August, down 23.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.
That follows an 18.5 percent year-on-year decline in July and a 31.2 percent fall in June.
In the first eight months of this year, through the end of August, Mazda sold a total of 106,846 vehicles, down 20.8 percent from a year earlier.
Mazda makes cars in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd. It also has a sales venture with FAW Group. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources