BEIJING Dec 19 The Chinese government has
renewed the press accreditations for journalists from Bloomberg
News and several New York Times reporters, a journalists' group
said on Thursday.
Foreign journalists from the two media organisations had
feared they may have to leave China after the government gave no
indication it would grant them their accreditations, a move
criticised by U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on a visit to
Beijing earlier this month.
Washington has been concerned over China's efforts to
restrict the activities of foreign news organisations. Neither
the New York Times Co nor Bloomberg News was given new
journalist visas for more than a year after they published
stories about the wealth of family members of former Chinese
Premier Wen Jiabao and President Xi Jinping, respectively.
China requires foreign journalists to renew their
accreditation with the foreign ministry each year, normally in
November or December. Reporters need their press cards to apply
to the police for residence permits.
Peter Ford, President of the Foreign Correspondents' Club of
China (FCCC), welcomed the news and said he hoped other New York
Times correspondents would also receive their accreditations.
"We hope this development means the New York Times reporters
still awaiting their press cards will be given them soon, and
all the reporters whose visa procedure is still underway will be
issued with 2014 residence visas," he said in a statement.
Belina Tan, a Bloomberg spokeswoman in Singapore, said: "We
have received all our China press cards and continue to operate
as usual."
The New York Times could not immediately be reached for
comment. Edward Wong, the Times' acting China bureau chief,
confirmed on Twitter that some of the newspaper's journalists in
China, but not all, had their new press cards, but none of the
reporters had yet been given their 2014 residence visas.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a
regular news briefing that the issue of journalists' visa
renewals had been dealt with "in accordance with the law and the
rules."
"Any person who speaks nonsense about this or who wants to
seize on the incident and exaggerate it, does not accord with
the facts and is completely wrong," she said.
Foreign reporters working in China face numerous
difficulties, including a lack of access to top officials and
harassment, and even violence, when covering sensitive events
such as protests. China says foreign media are granted
wide-ranging freedoms.
In November, the Chinese government rejected a visa
application by Paul Mooney, an American journalist to whom
Thomson Reuters had extended an offer to work in China. It has
given no reason for this.
Bloomberg LP, the news and financial information company,
competes with Thomson Reuters.