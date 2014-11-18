BEIJING Nov 18 Many of the television shows,
movies and publications produced in China each year are rubbish,
and the solution is to banish decadent themes and concentrate on
uplifting social values instead, a senior government minister
has said.
China's ruling Communist Party exercises tight control of
the media, seeing it as a valuable propaganda tool, and has long
sought to ensure content is both non-controversial and morally
correct.
Cai Fuchao, who heads the State Administration for Press,
Publication, Radio, Film and Television and is also a deputy
propaganda minister, said China produces about 600 movies,
15,000 television shows and 250,000 publications annually.
"Quality, powerful works are still lacking, and there are
only a tiny number of classic works which can reflect the times
and leave an impression on history," Cai wrote in the
influential fortnightly Communist Party magazine Qiushi, which
means "seeking truth".
"Although quantity shows the vitality of artistic production
in any historical period, it cannot hide the fact that there is
a structural problem with overproduction and the mediocre
quality of film, television and publishing creation."
Artists should stop being "slaves to the market" and
thinking that the only measure of success is the box office,
viewing figures or number of copies sold and put "social
benefit" first, he wrote in the latest issue, which reached
subscribers on Tuesday.
The government must "grasp the correct orientation for
politics, values and behaviour, and prevent the spread of base,
depressing tendencies, materialism and the worship of money",
Cai added.
Films and television shows in China have tended to rely on
somewhat staid and repetitive topics, such as heroic
revolutionaries and ancient historical dramas.
But the entertainment industry no longer depends so heavily
on government subsidies and has had to start earning its own way
with livelier offerings, especially as it tries to compete with
edgier works from Hong Kong, Taiwan and the United States, all
widely available online.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)