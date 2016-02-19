BEIJING Feb 19 Chinese state media must tell
China's story to the world better and become internationally
influential, President Xi Jinping said on Friday, during a visit
to three of the country's main media outlets.
Chinese news outlets spanning television, radio and the
Internet have been expanding across the globe with state
encouragement, aiming, Chinese leaders have said, to combat the
negative images of China they feel are spread by world media.
State news agency Xinhua has opened dozens of news bureaus
around the world; China Central Television (CCTV) has launched a
24-hour English-language channel in the United States, and the
official China Daily newspaper publishes several regional
editions across the globe.
Visiting the People's Daily, CCTV, and Xinhua, Xi said China
must increase its ability to broadcast internationally, increase
its voice on the global stage and "tell China's story well",
state television said.
China must also create "flagship media with strong
international influence" aimed at foreign audiences, Xi added.
State television broadcast images of Xi visiting CCTV's
control room and making a video call to CCTV's Washington-based
North America branch.
China's efforts to expand its global media footprint have
been controversial.
Reuters has found that state-owned China Radio International
(CRI) has little-known ownership stakes in a global network of
private radio stations from Houston to Finland to Bangkok in
partnerships with overseas Chinese.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission and the
Department of Justice have said they are investigating a
California firm whose U.S. radio broadcasts are backed by CRI.
Xi also signalled that the ruling Communist Party would not
be relaxing its tight grip on the media any time soon.
Media must follow the party line, uphold the "correct
guidance of public opinion" and promote "positive propaganda as
the main theme", the reports paraphrased Xi as saying.
Critical articles must be "accurate and have objective
analysis", he added.
