By Chris Buckley
| BEIJING
BEIJING Aug 30 China's state-run news agency
demanded on Tuesday that Internet companies, regulators and
police do more to cleanse websites of "toxic rumours", adding to
signs that the ruling Communist Party wants to tame the
explosion of freewheeling microblogs.
The Xinhua news agency's denunciation of Internet "rumour
mongering" comes after a senior party official, Liu Qi, last
week urged Sina Corp and other Chinese companies do
more to staunch harmful hearsay among the 200 million or more
Chinese who use Twitter-like microblogs that spread messages
with lightning rapidity.
China's Internet, with more registered users than any other
nation, is a lively forum for public opinion, said Xinhua.
"However, the rapid advance of this flood has also brought
'mud and sand' -- the spread of rumours -- and to nurture a
healthy Internet, we must thoroughly eradicate the soil in which
rumours grow," said a commentary from Xinhua.
"Concocting rumours is itself a social malady, and the
spread of rumours across the Internet presents a massive social
threat," it said, noting the capacity of blogs and microblogs to
spark the "explosive" proliferation of falsehoods.
A Xinhua comment does not amount to a policy directive, but
this one and other recent signals suggest tighter censorship,
whether formal or informal, is on policy-makers' minds.
The feverish growth and growing influence of microblogs
appears to have unsettled officials, who have complained that
such sites can spread baseless rumours unchecked, sowing panic
and distrust of government.
The number of Chinese people using microblog sites reached
195 million by the end of June, an increase of 209 percent on
the number at the end of 2010, according to the China Internet
Network Information Center. But Sina this month reported that
its microblogging "Weibo" site, which dominates the scene,
itself had grown to 200 million registered accounts.
These microblogs allow people to shoot out short bursts of
opinion, presenting a quandary for censors. They fear an uproar
if they shut the popular sites, but have struggled to keep ahead
of the rapid-fire messages that can spread news and opinion the
government would like to contain.
China's state-run television news recently denounced the
spread of unfounded rumours on microblogs, called "Weibo" in
Chinese, and demanded more be done to staunch accusations of
official foul-play, corruption and misdeeds that officials have
said can spread in spite of no supporting evidence.
"Fundamentally eradicating the soil in which rumours sprout
and spread will demand stronger Internet administration from the
responsible agencies, raising the intensity of attacks on
rumours," said the Chinese-language Xinhua commentary.
UPROAR
China's microbloggers showed their potency in a string of
recent official scandals, particularly the online uproar in the
wake of a high-speed bullet train crash in July that killed 40
people. Microbloggers led the charge in challenging rail
officials' evasive accounts of the disaster.
Last week, Sina sent out messages that two microblog users
had their accounts frozen for a month for spreading false
rumours: one saying the Red Cross Society of China profiteered
from donated blood; another that the killer of a young woman
escaped punishment because of family political connections.
The Communist Party secretary of Beijing, Liu Qi, also
weighed in. During a visit to Sina.com's offices in the national
capital, Liu both praised and chided the company's "Weibo"
microblogging site.
"The key to healthy development of microblogging services is
ensuring the accuracy of information," Liu said, according to a
report in the Beijing Daily.
"Internet sites must actively explore strengthening
administration and resolutely blocking the spread of false and
harmful information," he said.
In an opinion piece published on Monday, the
Global Times, a popular tabloid run by the People's Daily
newspaper, criticised microblogs for lacking "a rational
atmosphere" and called for "smarter governance."
For critics, such words augur stricter censorship of the
Internet, especially news and comment unwelcome to wary party
officials, irrespective of whether it is true or false. China
already heavily filters the Internet, and blocks popular foreign
sites such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
The Xinhua commentary said police should mete out more
punishment to people found culpable of spreading falsehoods.
"Legal regulations must be followed, with the public
security agencies leading the way in investigating and punishing
those social threats who use the Internet to spark incidents by
concocting rumours," it said.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills and Sanjeev
Miglani)