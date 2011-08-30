* State media and official comments show disquiet
* China's microblog population grew 209 percent in 6 months
* Microblog users see "rumours" as pretext for more
censorship
(Adds details of censorship policies and reaction from
microblog users)
BEIJING, Aug 30 China's state-run news agency
demanded on Tuesday that Internet companies, regulators and
police do more to cleanse websites of "toxic rumours", adding to
signs that the ruling Communist Party wants to tame the
explosion of freewheeling microblogs.
The Xinhua news agency's denunciation of Internet "rumour
mongering" came after a senior official last week urged Sina
Corp and other Chinese companies do more to staunch
harmful hearsay among the 200 million or more Chinese who use
Twitter-like microblogs to spread information with lightning
speed.
China's Internet, with more registered users than any other
nation, is a lively forum for public opinion, said Xinhua.
"However, the rapid advance of this flood has also brought
'mud and sand' -- the spread of rumours -- and to nurture a
healthy Internet, we must thoroughly eradicate the soil in which
rumours grow," it added.
"Concocting rumours is itself a social malady, and the
spread of rumours across the Internet presents a massive social
threat," it said, noting the capacity of blogs and microblogs to
spark the "explosive" proliferation of falsehoods.
A Xinhua comment does not amount to a policy directive, but
this one and other recent signals suggest tighter censorship,
whether formal or informal, is on policy-makers' minds.
"Fundamentally eradicating the soil in which rumours sprout
and spread will demand stronger Internet administration from the
responsible agencies, raising the intensity of attacks on
rumours," said the Chinese-language Xinhua commentary.
The feverish growth and growing influence of microblogs
appear to have unsettled officials, who have complained that
such sites can spread baseless rumours unchecked, sowing panic
and distrust of government.
The number of Chinese people using microblog sites reached
195 million by the end of June, an increase of 209 percent on
the number at the end of 2010, according to the China Internet
Network Information Center. But Sina this month reported that
its microblogging "Weibo" site, which dominates the scene, alone
had grown to 200 million registered accounts.
These microblogs allow people to shoot out short bursts of
opinion, presenting a quandary for censors. They fear an uproar
if they shut the popular sites, but struggle to keep ahead of
the rapid-fire messages that can spread news and opinion the
government, wary of any social unrest, would like to contain.
China's state-run television news recently denounced the
spread of unfounded rumours on microblogs, called "Weibo" in
Chinese, and demanded more be done to staunch accusations of
official foul play, corruption and misdeeds that officials have
said can spread in spite of no supporting evidence.
Many users of Sina's site (weibo.com) leapt on the
Xinhua comment as evidence that tighter censorship is coming.
"If this was really about quashing rumours, Internet users
would surely welcome that, but I fear that this is not about
mere rumours," wrote one user.
"It's more about waving this banner as a pretext to cleanse
so-called rumours and ban the people from telling the truth."
UPROAR
China's microbloggers showed their potency in a string of
recent official scandals, particularly the online uproar in the
wake of a high-speed bullet train crash in July that killed 40
people. Microbloggers led the charge in challenging rail
officials' evasive accounts of the disaster.
Last week, Sina sent out messages that microblog users had
their accounts frozen for a month for spreading false rumours:
one saying the Red Cross Society of China profiteered from
donated blood; another that the killer of a young woman escaped
punishment because of family political connections.
The Communist Party secretary of Beijing, Liu Qi, also
weighed in. During a visit to Sina.com's offices in the national
capital, Liu both praised and chided the Weibo site.
"Internet sites must actively explore strengthening
administration and resolutely blocking the spread of false and
harmful information," he said, according to a report in the
Beijing Daily.
For critics, such words augur stricter censorship of the
Internet, especially news and comment unwelcome to wary party
officials, irrespective of whether it is true or false. China
heavily filters the Internet, and blocks popular foreign sites
such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
Sina and other Chinese microblog operators already deploy
technicians and software to monitor content, and block and
remove comment deemed unacceptable, especially about protests,
official scandals and party leaders.
The Xinhua commentary said police should mete out more
punishment to people found culpable of spreading falsehoods.
"To staunch the spread of rumours, have the central leaders
face up to their history, have Xinhua end bogus news, have the
National Bureau of Statistics end fake data," said one Sina
microblog user, denouncing the Xinhua commentary.
"The most effective way to eradicate rumours is openness and
transparency," wrote another.
